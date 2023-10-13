Big Brother's Imogen Thomas says Olivia would be at risk without immunity
Olivia managed to win back her immunity, but the former housemate thinks the young dancer could be in trouble next week.
After six very interesting days in the Big Brother house, it's now time for the first eviction.
On Friday 13th October, either Farida, 50, or Kerry, 40, will be evicted after being nominated by their fellow housemates.
However, former contestant Imogen Thomas thinks 23-year-old Olivia from Glasgow would have been at risk, had it not been for her immunity.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Imogen – who took part in the seventh season of the then-Channel 4 show – explained: "If Olivia wasn't immune, I think she would have probably gone!
"Don't get me wrong, she's been entertaining, but she's a bit overpowering, she's a bit much."
On Tuesday night's episode, Olivia got at fellow contestant Yinrun for constantly apologising to the other contestants.
"She just doesn't need to that. What gives her the right to be talking like that? You can see that Yinrun is just an innocent girl and she's just saying 'sorry' because she just feels uncomfortable. She's not going to be like that next week. She just new!"
Olivia was initially put up for eviction in episode 1, after Jenkin had to choose the contestant who he thought he'd find the hardest to live with.
Jenkin chose Olivia as he felt they didn't "gel".
Speaking in the Diary Room, Olivia said: "I'm not a crier, I'm getting angry at myself for letting this get to me. It's like how do you enjoy your first night when you know you could be gone in your first days."
Big Brother then gave Olivia the opportunity to secretly win back her place in the Big Brother house. She was given the task of ensuring she wasn't voted the least entertaining by the other housemates, and was successful in doing this during Tuesday night's task.
