Hallie opened up to her housemates about being transgender during their second day in the Big Brother house.

She told her fellow housemates that she felt she wasn't being "100 per cent authentic" before telling them she was transgender.

"I thought I'd let everyone know I'm trans, if you didn't know already. I just thought I'd make that loud and clear. I'm a trans woman, if you didn't know."

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Hallie said "trans visibility" on television is "very important".

"There's a stigma around trans people in the media and as soon as someone says they are trans, their mind goes elsewhere and there's almost this prejudice opinion," she explained.

"I just wanted to show people that we're all from the same pile of mess called life and we all come from the same struggles and we're just the same.

"Like I bleed just like you do and so I'm no different to you and I wanted to show people that we can all get along like this. I'm no different to anyone."

Hallie explained she felt it was "important" to have a transgender person on Big Brother, and her hopes going on the show were to "inspire and make the trans community proud".

She added: "I feel like I achieved that and that was my main goal going in there. So I'm extremely proud of myself that I've achieved that."

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

