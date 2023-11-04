As we enter the second half of the season, Craig Revel Horwood, Most Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke have made it clear they won't be pulling their punches any more – some and it seems some are going to be harsher on that front than others.

Layton and Nikita put on a dazzling opening to the show this week with their glittering Jive, which saw Motsi and Shirley on their feet for a standing ovation by the end.

Craig and Anton, however, not so much.

Shirley kicked off the judging with a glowingly enthusiastic review before host Tess Daly moved on to Anton.

While the former Strictly pro-turned-judge agreed "to a point" with Head Judge Shirley, he had some criticism too, seeming a little underwhelmed overall.

"Your Jive kicks forwards and backwards were incredible, the side ones were a bit loose," he said, also citing some dissatisfaction with how much (or little) Layton was nailing the classic Jive elements of the routine.

"Am I nitpicking?" he said. "Probably."

Craig then followed:"I am inclined to agree with Anton."

Criticising Layton's foot positioning, he added: "In Latin, you need to have a turnout of some description. Force those toes out.

"You need to really work on that. You've got absolutely everything else," he said.

But Morsi disagreed, defending Layton's approach to the dance by saying: "I don't mind if you add a bit of extra, whether it belong to Jive or not."

There was a clear line with two judges on each side when the scores came in, with Anton and Craig awarding the performance eight points, while Motsi and Shirley gave it a perfect 10.

The Strictly results show airs tomorrow night at 7:15pm on BBC One.

