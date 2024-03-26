Race Across the World confirms air date for 2024 season
The race is on once more.
Hugely popular BBC entertainment series Race Across the World is returning for its fourth season this year – and it might be sooner than you think.
The release date for the new season has now been confirmed, with the first episode airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 10th April 2024.
We don't yet know anything else about this year's season, such as who the contestants are and what route they will be taking, but we do know that it will once again see travellers racing across the world in pairs, choosing any route they like but without taking any flights or using any phones.
We also know that this won't be the final season of the show, with an additional fifth season having already been commissioned.
Last year saw fans of the show get a double helping, with the first ever season of Celebrity Race Across the World also airing.
It's been confirmed that the spin-off series will also be returning too, with more famous faces following in the footsteps of Alex Beresford, Harry Judd, Mel Blatt and Billy Monger.
Tim Harcourt, creative director at production company Studio Lambert, said of the renewal: "Audiences seem pleased that the difficult and disarming undertaking of the Race was not watered down for well-known personalities and their loved ones.
"We are thrilled to be making another series for the BBC."
Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for factual entertainment and events at the BBC, added: "We would like to thank our cast for putting their heart and soul into it, and we are delighted with the reaction, particularly from young audiences on iPlayer.
"We are very much looking forward to working with Studio Lambert on the next series."
Race Across the World season 4 will air from Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.
