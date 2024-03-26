We don't yet know anything else about this year's season, such as who the contestants are and what route they will be taking, but we do know that it will once again see travellers racing across the world in pairs, choosing any route they like but without taking any flights or using any phones.

We also know that this won't be the final season of the show, with an additional fifth season having already been commissioned.

Race Across the World season 3 line-up. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mackenzie Walker

Last year saw fans of the show get a double helping, with the first ever season of Celebrity Race Across the World also airing.

More like this

Read more:

It's been confirmed that the spin-off series will also be returning too, with more famous faces following in the footsteps of Alex Beresford, Harry Judd, Mel Blatt and Billy Monger.

Tim Harcourt, creative director at production company Studio Lambert, said of the renewal: "Audiences seem pleased that the difficult and disarming undertaking of the Race was not watered down for well-known personalities and their loved ones.

"We are thrilled to be making another series for the BBC."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for factual entertainment and events at the BBC, added: "We would like to thank our cast for putting their heart and soul into it, and we are delighted with the reaction, particularly from young audiences on iPlayer.

"We are very much looking forward to working with Studio Lambert on the next series."

Race Across the World season 4 will air from Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.