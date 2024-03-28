During tonight's episode, the candidates were split into two teams once again and had to take on the iconic TV shopping task in which they had to select products to sell to live audiences on a top shopping channel.

Like most tasks, the aim was sell as much as they could with the team making the least amount of money, failing.

Unfortunately for Phil, he was on the losing team once more but, luckily for him, he avoided being fired. Instead, Maura Rath and Raj Chohan were the two latest candidates to be fired, after their selling tactics did not go down well on TV or in the boardroom.

In addition to this, Lord Sugar was still unimpressed, especially with Phil. This led to the business mogul issuing a stark warning.

Lord Sugar said: "Look at this fellow here, he's lost nine times. And they're saying, 'Lord Sugar what are you doing? It can't just be bad luck. Right, Phil, [in the] next task, you are going to be project manager and if you lose, you are gone. Get it?"

Phil accepted it and said: "That's reasonable. That's fair."

Phil Turner. BBC/Naked

Former Apprentice candidate Virdi Singh Mazaria had also never won a task during his time on the show and admitted he felt he needed to fight for his place in the series, something Phil may have to do yet again.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Mazaria said: "I think the more people get fired, the more morale gets boosted, the more it gets heated, and the more the competition gets more fierce because it gets more real.

"And for me, obviously, losing seven times, it was a lot harder, my journey, because I had to be in the boardroom quite a long time and I had to fight for myself.

"But I really feel like it got me stronger week in, week out. And then it got to a point that the boardroom was just normal for me."

In week 10, the seven remaining candidates are tasked with creating and branding a new vegan alternative to cheese before pitching to industry experts, and time will be up for yet another candidate.

Will Phil rise to the task next week? Only time will tell.

