This week, Team Nexus walked away with the win, leaving Rachel, Foluso and Virdi from Team Supream fighting for their places in the competition in the boardroom.

In the end, it was Virdi Singh Mazaria that Lord Sugar's finger pointed to, with the candidate being fired after losing all seven tasks in the competition so far.

Virdi spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about his experience on The Apprentice, and admitted that he "had to fight" for his place after all the losses.

Virdi Singh Mazaria. BBC/Naked

He said: "I think the more people get fired, the more morale gets boosted, the more it gets heated, and the more the competition gets more fierce because it gets more real.

"And for me, obviously, losing seven times, it was a lot harder, my journey, because I had to be in the boardroom quite a long time and I had to fight for myself.

"But I really feel like it got me stronger week in, week out. And then it got to a point that the boardroom was just normal for me."

Virdi also said that he didn't feel like he was the cause of the team's failure in the task, instead putting the blame at Foluso's feet.

He said: "I feel like she could have chosen to move locations a lot earlier, because she chose to stay at a location where the footfall wasn't as heavy and people were just travelling in and out [of] work, so they weren't ready to actually stand and have a conversation. And I did recommend she move quite a few times.

"However, due to the track record, I understand why he did fire me over Foluso, because Foluso had just got a really good deal with the cereal task of £200,000 and I had lost my other tasks. So it does add up, I would say."

