For two unlucky candidates, it was a trip back home in the loser taxi.

Tonight's episode saw recruitment consultant Jack Davies put himself up for project manager but unfortunately for him, his team lost and it marked the fourth time he lost a task, which did not sit well with Lord Alan Sugar.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Jack opened up about his time as project manager and his subsequent firing – which he didn't think was warranted.

More like this

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"To be honest, I was like, 'This is my time'. I'm gonna bring the win here," he explained. "As soon as I knew what was coming up, I was like, 'It's my task, it's negotiation' because that's where my strengths lie. So I took the reins and overall, it was a brilliant day, everyone had loads of time."

While it was a fun day, Jack acknowledged that his team's failure lay with their lack of negotiations. As viewers saw in tonight's episode, the team failed to bring down high prices for the majority of their items, especially when it came down to a £190 surfboard.

Read more:

Jack told RadioTimes.com: "I just think it came down to our team didn't negotiate as well as the other team and they out-negotiated us.

"So that's why we failed and I think that's why they brought everyone back in, because anyone in that team could have been fired, and everyone had some level of responsibility."

Sam, Maura, Amina, Phil, Onyeke, Virdi, Jack at the task planning meeting. BBC/FreemantleMedia Ltd

Viewers of course saw the shock moment Lord Sugar decided to bring back every candidate from the losing team, as Karren Brady told him they were all responsible for the team's failure.

As project manager, Jack felt he "had to take the bulk of that", but he admitted he "probably shouldn't have been fired based on the task and previous tasks".

Despite this, time was up for Jack and Amina Khan, and the search for Lord Sugar's next business partner continues.

The Apprentice 2024 continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.