Longtime Toy Story writer Andrew Stanton will take the director's chair for the fifth entry, having previously helmed animated classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E.

He told crowds at D23: "Toy Story holds a special place in my heart. Through the experiences of these toys, we've all learned about loyalty and belonging and friendship.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"These characters have given us a unique perspective about growing up [and] navigating life. In all of the Toy Story films, above everything else, the job of the toys has been to be there for their kids."

More like this

He continued: "But with Toy Story 5, the toys' jobs are going to be made exponentially harder when our toy crew goes head-to-head with what kids are obsessed with today: electronics.

"Let's be real: toys have some serious competition these days with phones, tablets and technology everywhere, so this time around it's toy meets tech."

The film is still in the early stages of production – it's scheduled for release on 19th June 2026 – so it's quite possible that kids will be obsessing over an as-yet-unheard-of gadget by the time it comes out.

Woody and Bo Peep in Toy Story 4 Disney/Pixar

Perhaps as a precautionary measure against this, the film has a subplot that is timeless and distinctly Toy Story, seeing a small army of militaristic Buzz Lightyears cause havoc for the group.

Stanton explained: "There's a little issue involving 50 rogue commemorative Buzz Lightyear action figures stuck in toy mode that will make considerable problems for everyone.

"It's going to be so fun, and we can't wait for you all to see it."

The Toy Story franchise has traditionally starred Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz), Joan Cusack (Jessie) and Annie Potts (Bo Peep), but the returning cast for the fifth instalment is yet to be announced.

Toy Story 1-4 are available to stream on Disney Plus.

Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.