One of the most popular Pixar franchises is of course Toy Story, born out of their first film starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen which released back in 1995 - just look at Lightyear , the 2022 spin-off film starring Chris Evans.

Pixar may be storming ahead with new original films of late, including Elemental, Turning Red and Soul, but it certainly isn't afraid to go back to its franchises.

However, it's now been four years since we last saw the gang in full on the big screen - so does this mean it's the end for the Toy Story franchise, or could we still expect another outing?

Read on for everything you need to know about Toy Story 5.

Will there be a Toy Story 5?

The characters of Toy Story 4. Disney/Pixar

There will! Almost four years after the fourth film debuted, it was confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger in February 2023 that Toy Story 5 is officially in the works, along with sequels to two of the studio's other popular franchises.

Iger said: "Today I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia."

When will Toy Story 5 be released?

The toys in Toy Story 3 Disney/Pixar

It's not yet known when Toy Story 5 will be released - however, we can look at previous releases to get a sense of when we might see it.

For instance, Toy Story 4 was initially announced in 2014, before then coming out in 2019. If the fifth film takes a similar time in production then we could expect it to release in cinemas in 2028. If so, prepare for a long wait.

However, the film certainly could move through its production at a faster rate and we'll keep this page updated as soon as any more concrete information becomes available.

What will Toy Story 5 be about?

Woody and Bo Peep in Toy Story 4. Disney/Pixar

News that Toy Story 5 is on the way surprised a number of fans, not least because of how final the ending of Toy Story 4 felt. In fact, at the time, producer Mark Nielsen said: "We see Toy Story 3 as the end of Woody’s time with Andy, and we really see this as the completion of Woody’s arc and the story of Buzz and Woody."

That film saw Woody reunite with Bo Peep, and at the end of the film decide to stay with her, separating from the group as they went off with Bonnie.

Nothing is currently known about the plot of Toy Story 5. However, based on a Twitter post from Tim Allen following Disney's announcement, it certainly seems as though the film will reunite Woody and Buzz following their goodbye at the end of the previous film.

Allen said: "See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!"

We'll keep this page updated once we know any more about what to expect.

Toy Story 5 cast - who will be returning for the fifth film?

Woody and Buzz in Toy Story Disney/Pixar

We would certainly expect that Tom Hanks will reprise his role as Woody for Toy Story 5, and as noted above, Tim Allen appears to have already confirmed on Twitter that he will be back as Buzz, after Chris Evans played a different version of the character in the spin-off film Lightyear.

We would also expect the majority of the cast from Toy Story 4 could return, including Andy's original group of toys, Bonnie's toys (including Forky) and some of the lost toys Woody met with Bo Peep, including Ducky, Bunny and Duke Caboom.

Two actors who sadly won't be able to reprise their roles are Don Rickles and Estelle Harris, who played Mr and Mrs Potato Head. The former died in 2017, and appeared in the fourth film posthumously using archive recordings, while the latter died in 2022.

It is currently unknown if the roles will be re-cast, whether the characters will be written out of the film, or whether the actors will appear posthumously through the use of archive recordings.

For now, here's a list of the actors we'd imagine could return for Toy Story 5:

Tom Hanks as Woody

Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear

Joan Cusack as Jessie

Annie Potts as Bo Peep

Wallace Shawn as Rex

John Ratzenberger as Hamm

Blake Clark as Slinky Dog

Jeff Pidgeon as Aliens

Tony Hale as Forky

Keegan-Michael Key as Ducky

Jordan Peele as Bunny

Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom

Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples

Bonnie Hunt as Dolly

Kristen Schaal as Trixie

Timothy Dalton as Mr Pricklepants

Jeff Garlin as Buttercup

Emily Davis as Billy, Goat, and Gruff

Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie



Jay Hernandez as Bonnie's dad

Lori Alan as Bonnie's mom

Is there a trailer for Toy Story 5?

There isn't a trailer available for Toy Story 5 just yet but we'll keep this page updated once one becomes available. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for Toy Story 4 right here.

