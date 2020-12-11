Lightyear release date – when is Toy Story spin-off in cinemas?

Christmas came early for Disney fans last night during the company’s Investor Day presentation, with over 10 new Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series and a host of Pixar titles being announced.

However, one project in particular caught the attention of Pixar enthusiasts – Toy Story spin-off Lightyear.

Starring The Avengers’ Chris Evans as the original Buzz Lightyear, the film is set to follow the space hero as he works his way up from a young test pilot to the iconic Space Ranger we know and love.

Here’s everything we know so far about Lightyear and when it’ll be coming to a cinema near you.

Lightyear release date

According to Pixar, Lightyear set to arrive in theatres on Friday 17th June 2022.

What is Lightyear about?

This Toy Story spin-off will tell the “definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear” – the young test pilot who became a Space Ranger, Pixar teases.

Lightyear will look at the space hero behind the Buzz Lightyear toys within the Toy Story universe, with Finding Dory co-director Angus MacLane taking the lead on the project.

While little else is know about Lightyear at the moment, keep this page bookmarked for further updates on the exciting spin-off.

Who is Buzz Lightyear based on?

Within the Pixar universe, the toy Buzz Lightyear is modelled after a “real” Space Ranger of the same name, with the toy (voiced by Tim Allen) believing in the first Toy Story film that he is in fact the real Buzz Lightyear whose mission is to protect the galaxy from villain Emperor Zurg.

However, Pixar producers were inspired by Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, who was the second person to walk on the Moon, when naming Buzz Lightyear, director John Lasseter reveals in a Toy Story 3 featurette.

Who is the voice of Buzz Lightyear?

We don’t know much about the film’s cast as of yet, however we do know that Captain America’s Chris Evans will be voicing the original Buzz Lightyear.

Moving from Avengers superhero to Pixar space ranger, Evans is best known for starring in the original Fantastic Four films, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Lives Out, Gifted and of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Lightyear trailer

Pixar has not yet released a full length trailer for Lightyear – however, it did announce the news of its release with a 30-second teaser video and a first look at the film’s Buzz Lightyear.

Here’s a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QfXnHsBLcO — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

