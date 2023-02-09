Disney CEO Bob Iger announced several big news films for fans during the company’s earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter on Wednesday 8th February, with the main takeaway being the fact that sequels for Toy Story , Frozen and Zootopia are in development.

Animated movie fans, gather round because a slew of new sequels have just been announced.

He announced: “Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia.

“We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises.”

The happy news for movie fans came after some more sour news from Disney, which also announced a whopping $5.5 billion savings push, impacting the entire company, and 7,000 jobs being cut.

Long-time Toy Story fans may be surprised about the news after its four previous wildly successful films, but it's excellent news all the same.

Toy Story 4 was a huge global hit and grossed $1.07 billion in 2019, while the other popular films followed suit with Frozen 2 at $1.45 billion in 2019 and Zootopia at $1.02 billion in 2016.

Most recently, Toy Story fans got to see new spin-off Lightyear, which came out in 2022 but underperformed at the box office compared to the original movies.

Of course, Frozen has amassed a loyal army of followers since the first movie debuted back in 2013 and it's only seemed to grow in popularity since. The franchise has also branched out into Broadway and West End musicals, TV specials, books and more.

Elsa in Frozen. Disney

Frozen star Kristen Bell previously joked about the possibility of a third movie when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show in the US but said that she had "zero authority" and instead maintained that she would definitely make herself available for any future Frozen movies.

With any big film announcement (especially when we're talking about major Disney franchises), there's always bound to be mixed reactions but many fans have flocked to Twitter to reveal their excitement over the new movies.

Some do feel as though our stuffed animals, potato heads and other toys should be left alone for now, though.

Many fans are very excited for Frozen and Zootopia sequels but Toy Story? Not as much.

One Twitter user also stated that the Toy Story franchise "should have ended with Toy Story 3", while another said that the new film should have "new toys, new characters, new stories to potentially expand that brand". Another fan happily stated that they'll "be watching each one" of the new movies.

As for what the new sequels will be about, we can only wait and see what beloved characters will be returning and what new challenges they'll be facing.

Something tells us that Frozen III may very well be supplying us with more catchy, memorable songs, Zootopia 2 with more laughable moments and Toy Story 5 with some more fun-loving toys to be mildly obsessed over. We can't wait!

