Toy Story named best Pixar movie of all time by RadioTimes.com readers

For more than 25 years, Pixar has been entertaining children across the globe with its successful slate of animations, from Monsters, Inc to Inside Out – however, it is its very first feature film that has been voted its greatest of all time by RadioTimes.com readers.

Advertisement

According to our exclusive poll, Toy Story is the best Pixar film to come out of the studio, with 17 per cent of readers voting for the classic starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

First released back in 1995, the Academy Award-winning film follows a group of toys, led by cowboy Woody (Tom Hanks), who come alive when their owner Andy leaves the room, and it went on to become the third highest-grossing film of that year.

Toy Story was a fairly clear winner in our Pixar poll, with 2008’s WALL-E finishing in second place with nine per cent of the vote, while rodent cookery comedy Ratatouille was a close third with eight per cent.

Both Monsters, Inc and The Incredibles received seven per cent of the vote, while tear-jerker Up followed with six per cent.

Voters had 22 Pixar films to choose from in our extensive poll, from Finding Nemo (five per cent) and A Bug’s Life (three per cent), to newer films like Inside Out (four per cent) and Onward (four per cent).

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s worth noting however that Pixar’s two latest films – Soul and Luca – were not included in the poll, but sequels such as Toy Story 4 (two per cent), The Incredibles 2 (one percent) and Cars 3 (one per cent) were.

The Toy Story franchise is still going strong today, with spin-off film Lightyear set to arrive in cinemas next year, with Chris Evans voicing the original Buzz Lightyear.

Meanwhile, if you’re an MCU fan, why not check out our ongoing poll for our readers’ favourite Marvel superhero, which is currently on its second round.

Advertisement

Check out the best movies on Disney+ and best shows on Disney+ or, if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.