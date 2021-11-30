Who is your favourite superhero in the MCU? Vote in round 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given film fans so many iconic characters over the years, from Hawkeye and Captain America, to Black Widow and the Hulk, so we’re asking RadioTimes.com readers to answer the ultimate question: which MCU superhero is the best?

Last week, we launched the first round of our exclusive poll, which gave Marvel fans the chance to vote for the best MCU hero out of Iron Man, Black Panther, Okoye, Spider-Man, The Wasp, Falcon, Sersi and Hawkeye – and it was Tony Stark and Peter Parker who emerged victorious with 35 per cent and 32 per cent of the vote respectively.

With round one out of the way, it’s time to turn to round two, which will see WandaVision‘s Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) go up against Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and the God of Mischief himself Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

They’re joined in this round of the competition by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Bradley Cooper-voiced racoon Rocket, as well as Eternals member Thena (Angelina Jolie), and Thor‘s Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

With the poll now officially open, Marvel fans can have their say as to which superhero should make it to the next round of the competition.

The Eternals may have only just recently made their big-screen debuts, but maybe you’re already a big Thena stan? Or perhaps the powerful witch Wanda gets your vote?

Maybe you’d like to see a Guardians of the Galaxy star take the Marvel crown in this competition and so you’ll be voting for Star-Lord, Gamora or Rocket? Whoever you pick, make sure you vote for your favourite and have your say!

