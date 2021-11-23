Who is your favourite superhero in the MCU? Vote now in round 1

Over the past decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has quickly established itself as Hollywood’s biggest franchise, with audiences consistently flocking to each entry in the sprawling saga.

Dozens of superheroes have appeared across the 26 films released so far – with more just around the corner, as Hawkeye gets under way on Disney Plus and Spider-Man: No Way Home prepares to swing into cinemas.

Many fans would find it difficult to pick just one favourite out of the bunch, so that’s why we’ve devised a tournament-style voting system with multiple rounds to make things (slightly) easier.

Four initial rounds will kick things off, with the top two winners from each battling it out in a final stand-off (Avengers: Endgame-style). In the interest of fairness, the heroes featuring in each round were chosen at random.

Round 1 is looking mighty competitive with heavy hitters like Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the late Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, who recently made his final appearance in Marvel’s What If.

Also featured here is T’Challa’s irreplaceable military leader Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Avengers’ resident archer Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), both of whom have faced formidable enemies despite not having any super powers of their own.

Meanwhile, Sam Wilson earned a horde of new fans following Disney Plus miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which laid the groundwork for a strongly-rumoured Captain America 4 starring Anthony Mackie.

There’s also the option to vote for Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, who was the first female superhero to be featured in the title of an MCU movie and joined the Avengers with partner Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) for the epic Endgame finale.

Last but certainly not least, your vote could go towards Sersi (Gemma Chan), one of the MCU’s newest heroes, who made a big impression in the recently released Eternals film.

With your briefing on the contenders over and done with, it’s time for the hard part – vote for your favourite below!

