Branagh's three previous films have included two Poirot mysteries, Death on the Nile and A Haunting in Venice, as well as the Best Picture Oscar nominated period film, which was partly autobiographical, Belfast. Branagh won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his work on Belfast.

Meanwhile, Comer, who shot to fame for her role in Killing Eve, has recently starred in The End We Start From and will soon be seen in The Bikeriders. She has also been cast in the long awaited sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, 28 Years Later.

Kenneth Branagh. Elyse Jankowski/WireImage

It is unclear at this point whether Branagh will also make an on-screen appearance in The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, having recently been seen acting in projects such as Oppenheimer and Sky series This England, in which he played Boris Johnson.

Branagh will also soon be seen in new action adventure film Mayday, which has been helmed by Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and also stars Ryan Reynolds and Maria Bakalova.

Comer's film The Bikeriders is being released in UK cinemas in June, and will follow the rise of fictional motorcycle club, the Vandals MC, in the 1960s. It sees the club evolve course of a decade from a surrogate family for local outcasts into violent organised crime organisation.

It comes from director Jeff Nichols, stars Austin Butler (Masters of the Air), Tom Hardy (Venom) and Michael Shannon (The Flash), and has received broadly positive reviews.

