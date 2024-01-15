Now Comer is leading the cast of the harrowing new survival film The End We Start From, which is adapted by Normal People and Dead Ringers writer Alice Birch from the novel of the same name by Megan Hunter.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the film, plus more information on its cast and plot.

There's not long to go until The End We Start From arrives in UK cinemas – with the release confirmed for Friday 19th January 2023.

The film originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September and was also part of the programme for October's London Film Festival.

How to watch The End We Start From – is it streaming?

The End We Start From is being given an exclusive theatrical release, so in the immediate future, the only way to watch the film will be by heading to the cinema.

Of course, that's not to say that the film won't make its way to a streaming service a couple of months after the big screen release, but as yet there has been no word on this front – we'll update this page accordingly when any concrete information comes to light.

The End We Start From cast

The cast for the film is led by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer – and she's not the only big name in the cast.

Sherlock and Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch, Slow Horses star Katherine Waterston, and Shazam's Mark Strong all have key parts in the film, while there are also roles for Joel Fry (Our Flag Means Death), Gina McKee (Line of Duty), and Nina Sosanya (Last Tango in Halifax).

The End We Start From plot

The film is based on a novel of the same name by Megan Hunter which follows a new mother battling horrible conditions after an ecological disaster.

The official synopsis reads: "When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos. As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival."

The End We Start From trailer

If you're unsure whether this is one for you, check out the trailer below to get a glimpse of what you can expect:

The End We Start From is released in UK cinemas on Friday 19th January 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

