In the first-look image (above), we can see the pair sharing a laugh on the side of the boxing ring, with Brosnan looking considerably different in a wig, being the doting coach as he looks to Naz with a towel wrapped around his neck.

Written and directed by Rowan Athale, who is known for his work on The Rise and Gangs of London, Giant's story will follow Naz as he goes from being relatively unknown to being thrust into the sports spotlight, with '80s Britain as the movie's backdrop.

Pierce Brosnan. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The film is also being produced by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood of Balboa Productions, with Stallone, of course, knowing a thing or two about what makes a successful boxing film.

More like this

According to Giant's synopsis, it is "the true story of Hamed’s humble beginnings on the tough working-class streets of Sheffield and his discovery by Ingle, himself a steel industry worker turned boxing trainer".

The synopsis continues: "Their unlikely partnership along with Naz's unorthodox style, cocky persona, and sheer dominance in the ring, propelled them to the top of boxing’s elite and unprecedented levels of global superstardom, all in the face of the rampant Islamophobia and racism of '80s and '90s Britain."

Read more:

As of now, there's been no word on further casting for the film, but on the announcement of Brosnan and El-Masry's casting, Zygi Kamasa, CEO of True Brit Entertainment, said of the film: "Rowan has written a brilliantly entertaining boxing biopic that spotlights the incredible relationship between Hamed and his trainer Brendan Ingle, and showcases the hugely entertaining style that took 'Naz' to global super stardom as World Featherweight Champion.

"Dramatic, visceral and inspiring with incredible boxing scenes, this is exactly the kind of British film audiences want to see in the cinema, and we're thrilled to be filming in the UK following the new tax credit being introduced to the industry."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Giant is also one of a few talked-about roles of Brosnan's that are in the pipeline, with the former Bond star having been cast alongside Helen Mirren in Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club movie, as well as romantic thriller In The Wind.

He's also set to return to his spy roots in thriller Black Bag, which he will star in with Naomie Harris and Strike star Tom Burke.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.