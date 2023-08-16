Rather than a third season, executive producer Dean English has revealed that the story of Ava Silva and co will continue with a trilogy of films – although he added that the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes meant he couldn't give too much more information at this stage.

In a video posted on the website Warrior Nun Saved, he thanked fans for their efforts in saving the show before outlining the new plans.

"I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three," he said.

And if that wasn't enough for fans to get excited about, English also teased that this trilogy could just be the beginning of an ever bigger expansion of the franchise.

"Some may ask, 'Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?'" he continued.

"The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future."

It is understood that the films are being made without the involvement of Netflix, but further details about exactly what they will include – and which cast members will return – have not yet been announced.

​Season 2 wrapped up its main antagonist storyline, but left the fates of key characters Ava (Alba Baptista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) up in the air after the pair finally shared a kiss.

Barry previously spoke to RadioTimes.com about the show's legacy and its LGBTQIA representation, revealing that Ava and Sister Beatrice's romance was planned from the beginning.

"Obviously we didn’t want it to be overt at the beginning because we wanted to give it time to develop, and so that was always part of the scripting strategy, which was, 'How can we let this evolve in a natural, organic way?'” he explained.

