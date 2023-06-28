The fantasy drama, based on 1990s comic book by Ben Dunn, premiered on Netflix in July 2020, but was cancelled after its second season aired in November 2022.

It's great news for fans of Warrior Nun . Following a lengthy fan campaign, the show's creator has confirmed the series will return.

Fans have been very vocal about their outrage since then, flooding Netflix's posts on Twitter with requests to bring back the Alba Baptista led urban fantasy, placing billboards with the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun outside Netflix's offices and launching online petitions that garnered thousands of signatures.

Well, it seems their efforts have paid off. Simon Barry took to Twitter today (Wednesday 28th June) to share the renewal news and thank fans for their "combined voices, passion and amazing efforts".

Not much is known about the third season at this stage, including whether it will premier on Netflix or elsewhere. We can presume, however, that the show's core cast will return, including Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice and Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith.

Though season 2 wrapped up its main antagonist storyline, it did leave Ava and Beatrice's fates up in the air after the pair finally shared a kiss.

Barry previously spoke to RadioTimes.com about the show's legacy and its LGBTQIA representation, revealing that Ava and Sister Beatrice's romance was planned from the beginning.

“Obviously we didn’t want it to be overt at the beginning because we wanted to give it time to develop and so that was always part of the scripting strategy, which was, 'how can we let this evolve in a natural, organic way?'” he explained.

With the news still fresh, we'll likely have to wait to hear more details on season 3 and the Holy War that was teased at the end of the last season. But, with fans' prayers finally answered, we're hoping the wait won't be too long.

