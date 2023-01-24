Sarandos was speaking alongside his co-CEO Greg Peters in an interview with Bloomberg , when he was asked about the company's cancellation policy.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has responded to online fan outrage at the streamer's cancellation of certain shows, saying that the company has "never cancelled a successful show".

He said: "We have never cancelled a successful show. A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget.

"The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever."

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva in Warrior Nun. Netflix

Recent high-profile cancellations at Netflix have included Warrior Nun, which garnered a vocal online fanbase during its two-season run, as well as Inside Job, Uncoupled and 1899, all of which were axed after one season each.

Fans have made their voices heard online when it comes to each of those shows, with one fan of 1899 starting a Change.org petition calling on Netflix to renew the drama, which has more than 87,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Following the cancellation of that series, co-creator Baran bo Odar said: "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.

"We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget."

Meanwhile, some of Netflix's longest running shows have included Orange Is the New Black with seven seasons, Grace and Frankie with seven seasons and BoJack Horseman with six seasons.

One of Us Is Lying was also recently cancelled after two seasons, although that only airs on Netflix internationally and is a Peacock original in the US.

