Uncoupled: Release date, cast and news for Neil Patrick Harris series

The series follows Michael as he explores life as a single gay man in his forties in New York City, charting all the heartbreak and humour which ensues.

Neil Patrick Harris is starring in a brand-new Netflix comedy-drama, Uncoupled, which sees him play a man whose partner suddenly leaves him after 17 years together.

Harris is best known for playing the breakout role of Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother, as well as teenage doctor Doogie Howser in the late '80s/early '90s series of the same name.

It was recently announced that he would also play the villain opposite David Tennant's returning Doctor in next year's 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, so fans of that series will likely want to see what he gets up to in this role before he goes toe to toe with the Doctor.

Read on for everything you need to know about Uncoupled on Netflix.

When will Uncoupled be released on Netflix?

Tisha Campbell as Suzanne Prentiss and Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in Uncoupled. Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Uncoupled is set to release on Netflix on Friday 29th July, with all eight episodes available to stream at once.

The series was first announced in Deadline back in May 2021, while Neil Patrick Harris' casting in the lead role of Michael Lawson was revealed in August of last year.

What is Uncoupled about?

Neil Patrick Harris and Brooks Ashmanskas in Uncoupled Netflix

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Michael Lawson seems to have it all figured out. He’s a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin.

"But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

"From Emmy Award-winning co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, Uncoupled is a story about heartbreak, healing, and all the humour we find along the way."

Uncoupled cast - who stars with Neil Patrick Harris?

Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson and Emerson Brooks as Billy Jackson in Uncoupled. Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives, Black Monday) plays his partner Colin, who leaves him at the start of the series. Meanwhile Tisha Campbell (Empire, Last Man Standing) plays Michael's business partner and friend Suzanne, while Emerson Brooks (The Lincoln Lawyer, Arrested Development) plays another of his friends, Billy.

Here's a full list of the central cast for Uncoupled:

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson

Tisha Campbell as Suzanne Prentiss

Emerson Brooks as Billy Jackson

Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James

Marcia Gay Harden as Claire Lewis

Tuc Watkins as Colin McKenna

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Uncoupled trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Uncoupled right here now.

Uncoupled will release on Friday 29th July 2022 on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.