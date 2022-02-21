With twists and turns aplenty – and a massive cliffhanger in the season 1 finale – fans are dying to know whether there will be a season 2.

Following in the footsteps of Riverdale and Elite, Netflix ’s latest salacious high school drama, titled One Of Us is Lying, has captured the attention of fans across the globe.

There’s good news on this front: One of Us is Lying has already been renewed for a second season.

Based on Karen M. McManus’ novel of the same name, season 1 followed the mysterious demise of Simon (played by Sing Street star Mark Mckenna), whose detention at Bayview High School takes a disastrous turn when he’s rushed out on a stretcher after an allergic reaction.

Simon’s classmates Nate (Cooper van Grootel), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche) and Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), who are left behind in detention, quickly become suspects in a murder investigation when the police declare the tragedy was no accident.

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about One Of Us Is Lying season 2. Be warned: full spoilers for season 1 follow.

Will there be a One Of Us is Lying season 2?

Mark McKenna plays Simon in One of Us is Lying

Yes, One of Us Is Lying has been renewed for a second season.

“We are thrilled that the compelling and binge-worthy first season of ‘One of Us Is Lying’ resonated so strongly with our YA audience,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“The fandom behind the series is incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to deliver more twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats," she continued.

“From the moment we saw the pilot Erica wrote, we knew this was a special show and we’re thrilled that Peacock felt the same,” added Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP.

“Returning to shoot in New Zealand with Erica as showrunner for season two is an exciting next chapter in the wild and fun story of the Bayview Four.”

Showrunner Erica Saleh added: "We are so happy with the reception of season 1, and are beyond thrilled that we get to continue our story in season 2. We can’t wait to bring more mystery to the halls of Bayview High!”

One Of Us Is Lying season 2 cast speculation

Marianly Tejada in One of Us is Lying

Those who’ve watched season one will be well aware that not everyone in the cast will be able to return for a second season.

While it’s bad news for Simon (Mark Mckenna) and Jake (Barrett Carnahan) after their untimely deaths in season 1, it’s good news for almost every other central character in the show.

Marianly Tejada (Orange Is the New Black) is likely to return as Bronwyn, while Cooper van Grootel (Mystery Road) is likely to reprise his role as Nate.

We’re also likely to see Annalisa Cochrane (Cobra Kai) as Addy returning for the next instalment alongside Chibuikem Uche (The Tomorrow War) as Cooper.

We may also see the return of the supporting cast from season 1, which includes Jessica McLeod (Janae), Melissa Collazo (Maeve), Sara Thompson (Vanessa), Zenia Marshall (Keely), Jacque Drew (Detective Wheeler), and Karim Diane (Kris).

However, there’s no official word on the cast of season 2 yet, so viewers will have to stay tuned for more information.

One Of Us is Lying season 2 plot theories

As previously mentioned, One of Us is Lying is based on Karen M. McManus’ novel of the same name.

However, season 2 will pick up right after the events in the season 1 finale, Deadline reports, meaning the next instalment will deviate from McManus' sequel novel (titled One of Us Is Next), which is set a whole year after One of Us Is Lying.

The finale of season 1 finally solves the mystery of Simon’s death, revealing that Simon tainted his own water with peanut oil in a prank he had devised with Jake.

Simon intended to almost die and give his classmates a scare, before reviving himself with one of his EpiPens.

However, in an evil move, Jake decided to remove Simon's EpiPens from the nurse’s office and frame his girlfriend Addy, who had been cheating on him, for the murder.

Addy eventually put the pieces of the puzzle together and realised Jake was Simon’s accomplice.

Addy, Cooper and Janae ended up in a fight with Jake, with one of the trio – though it wasn't revealed who – shooting and killing Jake, setting up an obvious plot line for season 2.

Is there a trailer for One Of Us is Lying season 2?

Sadly, there isn’t a trailer for One of Us is Lying season 2 yet.

Watch this space!

One of Us Is Lying is available to watch on Netflix.

