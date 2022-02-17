One of Us Is Lying takes place at Bayview High, where four students become murder suspects after one of their classmates suffers a fatal allergic reaction during detention.

It seems that viewers can't get enough of scandalous student secrets, as Netflix is dropping another high school drama to follow in the footsteps of Gossip Girl , Pretty Little Liars and Riverdale .

The police determine that this was no accident and launch a formal investigation, but soon find that their victim had no shortage of enemies walking the campus.

Based on a bestselling novel by Karen M McManus, One of Us Is Lying debuted late last year in the United States, where it aired on streaming service Peacock – but Netflix nabbed the rights for the UK and Ireland.

Read on for all your essential details on the One of Us Is Lying cast.

Annalisa Cochrane plays Addy

Who is Addy? Addy is a popular student at Bayview High and a key player on the school's cheerleading squad. Her reputation is put at risk after she is deemed a suspect in the murder of gossip website founder Simon, who she shared detention with on the day of his death.

What else has Annalisa Cochrane been in? Cochrane plays Yasmine on Netflix's Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai, while she also appeared in Paramount's short-lived television adaptation of Heathers.

Chibuikem Uche plays Cooper

Who is Cooper? Cooper is another promising Bayview High student, having made a name for himself as pitcher on the school's baseball team. However, his future is also called into question when he is suspected of murdering a fellow student, who seemingly had secrets on everyone.

What else has Chibuikem Uche been in? Uche had a small supporting role in Chris Pratt's sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War, which premiered on Prime Video last year. Previously, he had a recurring role on US sitcom American Housewife.

Marianly Tejada plays Bronwyn

Who is Bronwyn? Bronwyn is another Bayview High student and a particularly gifted academic, but all her hard work will have been for nothing unless she can prove her innocence to the police.

What else has Marianly Tejada been in? Tejada played Sofia Carmona in USA Network's The Purge spin-off, while she also popped up in two episodes of Netflix prison drama Orange is the New Black.

Cooper van Grootel plays Nate

Who is Nate? Nate is a fellow Bayview High student with a chequered past, currently being on probation for drug dealing charges. But could he go as far as murder?

What else has Cooper van Grootel been in? Van Grootel got his start in his native Australia, where he bagged roles on shows including The Legend of Gavin Tanner and Mystery Road.

Mark McKenna plays Simon

Who is Simon? Simon is the ill-fated student whose death kicks off this mystery. He was responsible for setting up a gossip website that exposed the secrets of Bayview High pupils, meaning there are many people roaming the school corridors who would have wanted revenge on him.

What else has Mark McKenna been in? McKenna broke out in the cast of Irish musical Sing Street, following it up with roles in zombie flick Overlord and Prime Video's action-comedy Wayne.

Barrett Carnahan plays Jake

Who is Jake? Jake is Addy's boyfriend and another of Bayview's sporting stars, serving as captain of the school's American football team.

What else has Barrett Carnahan been in? Carnahan is another Cobra Kai alum, playing Young Kreese on the martial arts drama, while he's also known for roles on Netflix sitcom Alexa & Katie and Prime Video's Cruel Summer.

Jessica McLeod plays Janae

Who is Janae? Janae was one of the few friends that Simon had at Bayview High, who supported him despite his enemy-making gossip website.

What else has Jessica McLeod been in? McLeod has been acting since childhood, with her recent projects including comedy-drama You Me Her, creepy Netflix thriller Brand New Cherry Flavour and Sandra Bullock's The Unforgivable.

Melissa Collazo plays Maeve

Who is Maeve? Maeve is Bronwyn's younger sister.

What else has Melissa Collazo been in? Collazo appeared in the flashback sequences on DC's short-lived Swamp Thing series, playing a younger version of lead character Abby. She also had a small role in comedic slasher flick Freaky.

Jacque Drew plays Detective Wheeler

Who is Detective Wheeler? Wheeler is the detective assigned to the investigation into Simon's murder. She'll be keeping a close eye on the four Bayview students who were in detention with him that fateful day.

What else has Jacque Drew been in? Last year, Drew appeared in Netflix western The Power of the Dog, which is currently storming the awards circuit with a whopping 12 Oscar nominations. More recently, she has appeared in New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street and Netflix romcom The Royal Treatment.

