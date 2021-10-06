CSI Vegas release date UK rumours: Cast, trailer and latest news

CSI was one of the biggest franchises on TV for quite some time. The original show debuted in 2000 and went on to produce three spin-off shows – CSI: Miami, CSI: New York and the franchise’s final CSI: Cyber. Cyber left the franchise on a bit of a dud note but now it has the chance to reach the heights of old again with CSI: Vegas.

The new show, set in the same location as the original, will see some faces from the past joining a whole new team at the CSI lab and, in a change from the stories of old, this new case will stretch across the whole season.

But what is the new case, and what else do we know about CSI Vegas? Here are all the details!

CSI: Vegas release date

Stateside, CSI Vegas launched on Wednesday, 6th October, and will be available via the streaming service Paramount Plus. New episodes will release weekly.

Will CSI: Vegas air in the UK?

Unfortunately, here in the UK, we still do not have air date for the revival series. Channel 5 was home to the original show so many fans were expecting it to land there, but so far we have heard nothing.

It’s possible we could be in for a longer wait if CSI: Vegas is be held back until Paramount Plus launches here in the UK – that is set to happen at some point in 2022. We’ll keep you posted on a CSI: Vegas release date in the UK as soon as we hear more.

CSI: Vegas cast

We have a mixture of the old and the new for CSI: Vegas. Series veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox are back as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle – and we are also set to get an appearance from Paul Guilfoyle who will guest star in two episodes as Jim Brass.

As for who is new, Wallace Langham, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon are all credited as series regulars. But how will the new CSI team react to the old guard coming back on the scene?

What is the CSI: Vegas theme song?

CSI has used songs by The Who for each of its shows and that tradition was expected to continue with CSI: Vegas – and there was a lot of fun to be had in guessing which song they would go for this time.

Well, ‘Who Are You?’ is the choice again as they have brought it back for the revival – and here are the brand new opening credits below!

CSI: Vegas plot

The 10-episode first season of CSI: Vegas is breaking franchise tradition by abandoning the procedural nature of the show in favour of a new serialised approach. And it seems that the services of Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle are needed more than ever because a lot of dangerous criminals could be about to return to the streets of Vegas. Here is the official synopsis for the new series:

CSI Vegas opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

CSI: Vegas trailer

Get ready to see some old and new faces in the CSI Vegas trailer, which is right below for you to watch now!

