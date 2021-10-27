The Unforgivable: release date, cast, trailer for Sandra Bullock Netflix movie

While we know Netflix mainly for the top quality TV that the streamer regularly delivers, they are very much in the movie-making game too and they have some potential big-hitters on the way in the coming weeks.

We have Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot coming soon, and Sandra Bullock heads up the cast in The Unforgivable that will hit the streamer in December after a brief limited release in cinemas.

But the premise may sound more than a little familiar to fans of UK drama as the writer, Peter Craig, has taken the story from one that graced ITV over a decade ago.

Here is all you need to know about The Unforgiveable.

The Unforgivable release date

We do not have long to wait until The Unforgiveable makes its Netflix debut. The movie is set to hit the streaming service on Friday 10th December 2021. So just a few weeks until we get to see whether it lives up to its promise.

There is a chance that you will get to see it early as the movie is getting a theatrical release too on Friday, 12th November. At the time of writing, we do not know which cinemas will be showing it, but it is worth keeping your eye on cinema listings from next week to see if it’s showing near you.

The Unforgivable cast

Sandra Bullock leads the cast here and she is no stranger to Netflix movies having starred in the hit Bird Box. She is joined by many a talented actor with Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas and W. Earl Brown all among the main cast list.

Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan and Emma Nelson round out the cast members.

What is The Unforgivable about?

Nothing sums up what something is about better than the official synopsis – so here it is!

Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her past, a woman seeks redemption by searching for the sister she left behind.

Is The Unforgivable based on a true story?

The Unforgivable is not a true story, but you could be forgiven for finding the premise a little familiar. The movie is a remake of a show that originated in the UK – Unforgiven. That three-part drama aired on ITV in 2009 and starred Suranne Jones in the Bullock role, appearing alongside Siobhan Finneran and former Doctor Who star Peter Davison.

The Unforgivable trailer

You can watch The Unforgivable trailer right now! Do you think it looks as good as the ITV version?

Check out more of our Movies coverage, read our guide to the best movies on Netflix or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.