A hard-hitting new drama film has arrived on Netflix.

The Unforgivable sees Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock (Bird Box, Ocean’s 8) star as a woman named Ruth Slater who is released on parole from prison after serving 20 years for the killing of a sheriff.

Out of prison, Ruth seeks to track down her sister Katie (Aisling Franciosi), who was five years old when Ruth went to prison.

Now part of a middle-class foster family, Ruth finds it hard to get to Katie, but she needs to do so, even more, when the family of the dead sheriff seeks revenge.

However, is it all as it seems?

So, without further ado, here is a list of the central cast of The Unforgivable and where you have seen the actors before.

The Unforgivable cast: Full list of stars and characters

Sandra Bullock plays Ruth Slater

Who is Ruth Slater? Ruth is released from prison after serving 20 years for murdering a sheriff who tried to evict her and her three-year-old sister after a family tragedy.

Where have you seen Sandra Bullock before? One of Hollywood’s biggest female stars, Sandra Bullock is an Oscar-winning actress best known for her roles in the likes of Demolition Man, the Miss Congeniality films, the Speed films, While You Were Sleeping, Hope Floats, The Proposal, Bird Box, Ocean’s 8, and her Academy Award-winning turn in The Blind Side.

Vincent D’Onofrio plays John Ingram

Who is John Ingram? John is Ruth Slater’s lawyer who now lives in the former home of Ruth and her sister Kate.

Where have you seen Vincent D’Onofrio before? The American actor is best known for his roles in the movies Full Metal Jacket, the Men in Black films, The Cell, and Jurassic World. D’Onofrio is also known for his television roles as Robert Goren in Law & Order: Criminal Intent and as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk in Marvel’s Daredevil.

Viola Davis plays Liz Ingram

Who is Liz Ingram? The wife of Ruth Slater’s lawyer, John Ingram.

Where have you seen Viola Davis before? Legendary actress Viola Davis is the youngest and first African-American actress to win “Triple Crown of Acting” – an Oscar, a Tony and an Emmy. Davis won her Oscar for the film Fences, whilst she won her Emmy for her turn in the legal thriller How To Get Away With Murder.

Jon Bernthal plays Blake

Who is Blake? A co-worker and love interest of Ruth Slater.

Where have you seen Jon Bernthal before? After finding fame for his turn as Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead, Bernthal found further fame playing The Punisher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bernthal’s film roles include Snitch, The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury, Sicario, The Accountant, Baby Driver, Widows, King Richard and The Many Saints of Newark.

Richard Thomas plays Michael Malcolm

Who is Michael Malcolm? Michael is the foster-father of Ruth’s sister, Katie, who doesn’t want Ruth near her.

Where have you seen Richard Thomas before? Thomas is best known for his turn as John-Boy Walton in the iconic TV series The Waltons. Thomas also appeared in the miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel It and in the hit FX series The Americans.

Linda Emond as Rachel Malcolm

Who is Rachel Malcolm? Rachel is the foster-father of Ruth’s sister, Katie, who also doesn’t want Ruth near Katie.

Where have you seen Linda Emond before? The Tony-nominated actress has found great success in her stage work but has also appeared in films and television series, including Succession, Lodge 49 and Madame Secretary.

Aisling Franciosi plays Katherine ‘Katie’ Malcolm

Who is Katie Malcolm? Ruth’s traumatised younger sister Katie is now being fostered by the Malcolm family.

Where have you seen Aisling Franciosi before? The Irish actress is best known for her turns in the crime drama The Fall, Legend and playing Lyanna Stark in Game of Thrones. Franciosi also won plaudits for her turn in the period drama The Nightingale.

Rob Morgan plays Vincent Cross

Who is Vincent Cross? Ruth Slater’s parole officer.

Where have you seen Robt Morgan before? Morgan is best known for his turn as Turk Barrett in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Netflix, plus his roles in Stranger Things and the film Mudbound.

Tom Guiry plays Keith Whelan

Who is Keith Whelan? Keith is one of the sons of the police officer that Ruth killed.

Where have you seen Tom Guiry before? Guiry is best known for his role in the film The Sandlot, the crime series The Black Donnellys, and the films Black Hawk Down, Mystic River and The Revenant.

W Earl Brown plays Sheriff Mac Whelan

Who is Mac Whelan? Sheriff Whelan is the man who Ruth went to prison for killing.

Where have you seen W. Earl Brown before? Brown is best known as Kenny in Scream, Warren in There’s Something About Mary, Dan Dority in the HBO drama series Deadwood, and the voice of Bill in the video game The Last of Us.

The Unforgivable is available now to watch on Netflix.