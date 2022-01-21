The movie includes all the usual fairytale romance tropes – a handsome prince from a far-off land, a scheming mother-in-law and star-crossed lovers – but does offer some modern twists on the format.

With Valentine’s Day almost upon us, new rom-com The Royal Treatment has been added to Netflix’s library .

“Isabella runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love,” the official Netflix synopsis reads.

“When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.”

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about The Royal Treatment’s cast and characters…

The Royal Treatment cast | Full list of Netflix rom-com characters

Laura Marano plays Isabelle

Laura Marano as Izzy in The Royal Treatment (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Who is Isabelle? Isabelle is an ambitious hairdresser who owns a beauty salon in New York. Her cheerful demeanour and Italian heart of gold bring joy to everyone in her neighbourhood. When Isabelle is given an offer to run the local community centre at the beginning of the movie, she’s left incredibly torn knowing that the centre will close if she doesn’t take the job.

What else has Laura Marano been in? Marano previously appeared in the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally. She was also one of the original five classmates in Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?

Mena Massoud plays Prince Thomas

Mena Massoud (right) as Prince Thomas in The Royal Treatment (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Who is Prince Thomas? Thomas is the prince of Lavania. He visits New York City for his engagement party and, like Isabella, faces a huge decision: whether to go through with an arranged marriage to hotel heiress Lauren (Phoenix Connolly) simply to please his parents.

When he finds himself sitting in front of Isabelle for a haircut, he ends up whisking her and her friends away to his country – the fictional nation of Lavania – to style everyone’s hair for the wedding.

What else has Mena Massoud been in? Massoud is best known for his lead role in Disney’s Aladdin remake. The actor has also appeared in the Prime TV series Jack Ryan and played Ethan Hart in Reprisal.

Phoenix Connolly plays Lauren

Who is Lauren? Prince Thomas is due to marry hotel heiress Lauren at the behest of his prim and proper parents, King John (Paul Norell) and Queen Catherine (Teuila Blakely) but, in case you haven't guessed already, his sights are set elsewhere.

What else has Phoenix Conolly been in? The actor has previously starred in Evil Dead and Daffodils.

Elizabeth Hawthorne plays Nonna

Who is Nonna? Nonna is Isabelle’s grandmother, with whom she runs the beauty salon.

What else has Elizabeth Hawthorne been in? Elizabeth Hawthorne is also known for her appearance in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Frighteners and 30 Days of Night.

The Royal Treatment. (L-R) Grace Bentley-Tsibuah as Lola, Phoenix Connolly as Lauren, Chelsie Preston Crayford as Destiny in The Royal Treatment. Cr. Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2021

Chelsie Preston Crayford plays Destiny

Who is Destiny? Destiny is Isabelle’s best friend, who accompanies Isabelle when she’s whisked off to style everyone’s hair at Prince Thomas’ wedding.

What else has Chelsie Preston Crayford been in? Crayford made her TV debut in A Twist In The Tale at the age of 13. Since then, she has appeared in a number of TV series including Bliss, The Cult, My Story, Revelation and The Tribe.

Grace Bentley-Tsibuah plays Lola

Who is Lola? Lola is another of Isabelle’s friends who accompanies her to the fictional nation of Lavania.

What else has Grace Bentley-Tsibuah been in? The actor has previously starred in a handful of TV series such as Nude Tuesday and Creamerie.

The Royal Treatment. (L-R) Amanda Billing as Valentina, Laura Marano as Izzy, Grace Bentley-Tsibuah as Lola, Chelsie Preston Crayford as Destiny, Elizabeth Hawthorne as Nonna in The Royal Treatment. Cr. Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2021

Amanda Billing plays Valentina Conti

Who is Valentina Conti? Valentina Conti is Isabelle’s over-bearing mother in The Royal Treatment.

What else has Amanda Billing been in? Amanda Billing has starred in a number of TV series including The Brokenwood Mysteries, Power Rangers Ninja Steel, Shortland Street and The Cul De Sac. She has also appeared in Find Me a Maori Bride and The Bad Seed. Most recently, she starred in Sui Generis.

The Royal Treatment supporting cast

The cast is rounded out by Jacque Drew as Ruth LaMott, Teuila Blakely as Queen Catherine, Paul Norell as King John, Jen Van Epps as Jane, Matthew E. Morgan as Buddy LaMott, Cameron Rhodes as Walter, and Sonia Gray as Madame Fabre.

Jay Simon as Doug, Taylor Barrett as Francis and Kube Jones-Neill as Mrs. Johnson also appear in the movie.

The Royal Treatment is available to stream on Netflix now.

