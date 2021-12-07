What with everything that's been going on in the last couple of years we've been in dire need of a few laughs here and there, and so thank goodness for Netflix's selection of comedy.

The streamer is home to a wealth of hilarious TV shows – whether it be classic sitcoms like Seinfeld and Friends or more recent gems such as Good Girls and Grace & Frankie.

Meanwhile, Sex Education continues to go from strength to strength, and was renewed for a fourth run shortly after its third season debuted, while animated sitcom Big Mouth and irreverent sketch show I Think You Should Leave are among the other hit shows to have released new seasons in 2021.

And there are plenty of humorous films on the streamer as well, with the likes of Hot Fuzz and The Death of Stalin available to stream and Adam McKay's star-studded new satire Don't Look Up set to debut in the very near future.

Make sure to check out RadioTimes.com's guide to Netflix's best comedies below

Last updated: 6th December 2021