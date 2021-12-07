Best comedies to watch on Netflix right now
On My Block
- 2018
- Comedy
- Drama
Summary:
A coming-of-age story about four bright, street-savvy friends navigating their way through high school in the gritty South Central Los Angeles, trying to get their friend out of a gang, and having friendship turn into something more.
Why watch On My Block?:
The teen comedy-drama is hardly a new invention, but On My Block manages to keep things fresh and exciting with its talented diverse cast, unbridled enthusiasm and timely exploration of societal issues. On My Block follows Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar as they find their lifelong friendship tested when they start high school in the gritty Los Angeles neighbourhood of Freeridge, following the highs, lows and emotions that come with adolescence in the inner city.
On My Block has been praised for its realistic portrayal of inner-city life, depicting all-too-real issues such as gang culture, crime and violence and how they adversely affect underrepresented communities in particular. However the show is far from all doom and gloom, with the show determined to showcase how fun adolescence can be, complete with zany comedy and spot-on performances from the cast who bring infectious energy to every episode. Mostly, however, On My Block will be remembered for its striking portrayal of teenage friendship – how it can be tested by real-life issues, how people can sometimes drift apart, and just how precious good times with your school friends can be. – Daniel Furn
Norm Macdonald Has a Show
- 2018
- Comedy
- Entertainment
Summary:
Based on his podcast, comedian and former Saturday Night Live (1975) alumni Norm Macdonald and his sidekick Adam Eget sit down and chat with celebrity guests about their life, career and views in a somewhat unconventional and often irreverent way.
Why watch Norm Macdonald Has a Show?:
Beloved American comic Norm Macdonald sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 61, and if you want to pay tribute by checking out some of his work you can find his 2018 talk show Norm Macdonald Has a Show on Netflix. The series saw the former Saturday Night Live comedian interview a whole host of guests – from David Letterman to Jane Fonda – in his typically offbeat style, and makes for thoroughly entertaining viewing for all fans of his work, complete with all sorts of running jokes.
And if you enjoyed that, Macdonald’s 2017 comedy special Hitler’s Dog, Gossip, and Trickery is also available on the streamer, featuring more of his hilarious observations delivered in a trademark deadpan manner. – Patrick Cremona
Seinfeld
- 1989
- Sitcom
- Comedy
Summary:
American comedy
Why watch Seinfeld?:
A ratings juggernaut and one of the most influential sitcoms of all time, Seinfeld’s arrival on Netflix caused quite the commotion despite the show ending well over twenty years ago. Seinfeld is famously “a show about nothing” focusing on the minutiae of daily life, created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David starring Seinfeld as a fictionalised version of himself. Together with his friend George, ex-girlfriend Elaine and neighbour Cosmo, the character of Jerry deals with the absurdities and trivial questions of daily life while living in New York City.
Lasting for a whopping nine seasons and 180 episodes – including one of the most-watched finales in history – Seinfeld has gone beyond being simply a TV show and is now a pop culture icon, with many of the show’s catchphrases seeping into common use. Rightfully so – Seinfeld pushed several boundaries during its run, eschewing a predictable romance storyline and instead refusing to let the characters grow or evoke sympathy, ensuring that the painfully awkward humour could continue. The show was also ground-breakingly meta before it was all the rage, with a memorable season four storyline seeing Jerry pitch a sitcom series about himself.
There’s a reason why Seinfeld’s arrival on Netflix is making headlines all these years later – if you want to see the inspiration behind much of modern comedy, look no further than Seinfeld. – Daniel Furn
Good Girls
- 2018
- Comedy
- Crime/detective
Summary:
Three suburban mothers suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe and risk everything to take their power back.
Why watch Good Girls?:
Criminally under-appreciated, Good Girls has only recently started getting the acclaim it deserves after years of struggling in the ratings in the US. The show follows three suburban mothers struggling to make ends meet, who get tired of playing by the rules and decide to rob the local supermarket. However the successful robbery attracts attention from not just the police – and soon the women are pulled deep into the world of crime and will need each other to get out.
A mix of Desperate Housewives and Widows, Good Girls isn’t exactly known for having the most believable plot – but this is more than made up for by strong performances from the three leading ladies: Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks, Park and Rec’s Retta and Arrested Development’s Mae Whitman. Plucking the very best from family sitcoms and crime capers, no matter how extraordinary or hilarious a situation the women end up in the show never loses sight of who the characters truly are – frazzled mums trying to do their best to get by. The fourth and final season is available on Netflix now – and the show is addictive enough that you might just get there in one sitting.– Daniel Furn
Grace & Frankie
- 2015
- Drama
- Sitcom
Summary:
Finding out that their husbands are not just work partners, but have also been romantically involved for the last twenty years, two women with an already strained relationship try to cope with the circumstances together.
Why watch Grace & Frankie?:
Hollywood icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are still making us laugh well into their 80s in Grace & Frankie – the feel-good Netflix comedy created by Friends producer Marta Kauffman.
The award-winning duo star as the titular Grace and Frankie, two women who are blindsided when their husbands, played by Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, announce they’re in love with one another and are leaving them to get married. While Grace (Fonda) is an uptight, martini-drinking cosmetics mogul and Frankie (Tomlin) is a free-spirited artist, the two become unlikely friends when they’re forced to stay in their families’ jointly owned beach house.
Featuring a star-studded cast (Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn) and fantastic chemistry between Fonda and Tomlin, Grace & Frankie is a fun, heartwarming caper-filled comedy that proved so popular, it inspired its very own SNL tribute. – Daniel Furn
Sex Education
- 2019
- Drama
- Comedy
Summary:
A teenage boy with a sex therapist mother teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school.
Why watch Sex Education?:
A show that surprisingly lives up to its name, Sex Education has become something of a phenomenon for Netflix. The show follows insecure student Otis, who inadvertently starts underground sex therapy at his school in order to impress sarcastic social outcast Maeve. However as he begins to solve his classmates' problems, he starts to realise he should face his own issues with his frank sex therapist mother and his exploration of first love.
What sounds like an easy premise for a cheap sex comedy actually turns out to be so much more, with Otis and his mother’s therapy sessions used to openly discuss a number of sexual issues rarely even referred to on television, with a surprising amount of tenderness and care. Along with a healthy and progressive attitude to sex, the show also explores issues relating to sexuality, sexual assault, contraception and pornography. Being a teen comedy, there is of course the big will they/won’t they romance, as well as a few gross-out gags – but it never feels gratuitous or unnecessary.
Young rising star Asa Butterfield plays unwitting teenage sex therapist Otis Milburn, with X-Files legend Gillian Anderson as his over sharing mother. Emma Mackey plays the rebellious Maeve ahead of her appearance in Death on the Nile, while Ncuti Gawa plays Otis’s openly gay best friend Eric. – Daniel Furn
The Addams Family
- Action
- Animation
- 2019
- Greg Tiernan
- 86 mins
Summary:
The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families.
Why watch The Addams Family?:
The classic cartoon gets an animated reboot – but have no fear, even when computer-generated Gomez, Morticia and co. are still suitably spooky and kooky. The film sees the dysfunctional family move to the suburbs, where they unsurprisingly get into conflict with the local neighbours – particularly when Wednesday befriends the daughter of a reality TV host in a very 21st-century plotline. Will the Addams lose their house so their neighbours can have the perfect reality season finale?
The Addams family may be fond of the dark, but they are voiced by some of Hollywood’s brightest stars – Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard are the stars bringing the frightening family to life, and together with the stunning animation are two best parts of this 2019 horror-comedy. Indeed animation may be the best medium for the iconic family, allowing them to get involved outlandish comic situations sure to thrill the little ones while the classic theme tune gets rolled out for nostalgic adults. A sequel was released in October 2021, with a live-action Wednesday series also in the works at Netflix from Tim Burton.
Spaced
- 1999
- Comedy
- Action
Summary:
Comedy
Why watch Spaced?:
What with Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, the partnership of Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg has given us two of the finest British comedies of the 21st century, but before all that, they collaborated on this tremendous sitcom. Written by Pegg and Jessica Hynes (then Stephenson), the show follows comic book artist Tim (Pegg), and aspiring writer Daisy (Hynes) after they decide to pose as a couple to secure cheaper rent, which leads to all manner of hijinks across two series.
Throughout the 12 episodes, there are some hugely memorable supporting turns from the likes of Nick Frost, Mark Heap and Julia Deakin, an encyclopedia’s worth of movie references and homages, and a consistent supply of laugh-out-loud jokes – marking this out as one of the finest British sitcoms of its era. – Patrick Cremona
Hot Fuzz
- Action
- Comedy
- 2007
- Edgar Wright
- 115 mins
Summary:
Action comedy starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. London policeman Nicholas Angel is reassigned to a sleepy rural village, but soon finds that the big city doesn't have a monopoly on crime.
Why watch Hot Fuzz?:
Spaced’s success eventually led to this comedy masterpiece, once again combining the winning trio of Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost for this very British parody of buddy cop action films. Pegg stars as Nicholas Angel, a high-achieving Met police officer who is transferred to the seemingly sleepy town of Sandford. However, a series of grisly murders soon rock the town – which is hiding a dark secret…
Shaun of the Dead may have been the Hollywood breakthrough for Pegg and co, but despite the change of genre this follow-up is just as funny, and arguably even better as the film’s many twists and turns present a genuinely engaging mystery. Wright’s signature quick-cut editing is also on full display here, with the gags coming thick and fast even during the film’s climactic and highly unconventional shootout.
Following the success of Shaun of the Dead a whole host of A-listers lined up to play possible suspects, with the likes of Timothy Dalton, Jim Broadbent, Olivia Colman and David Bradley popping up as the eccentric residents of Sandford. However Wright’s usual collaborators have not been forgotten – Bill Bailey, Bill Nighy and Spaced’s Julia Deakin all appear also. – Daniel Furn
The Death of Stalin
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2017
- Armando Iannucci
- 102 mins
Summary:
Historical satire starring Steve Buscemi and Simon Russell Beale. In the immediate aftermath of Joseph Stalin's death in 1953, his cabinet jockey for position in the hope of becoming the next Soviet leader. As they argue over everything from funeral arrangements to the fate of the dictator's offspring, the divided government struggles to maintain order.
Why watch The Death of Stalin?:
While the premise of turning Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s demise and the subsequent struggle for Russian power into a comedy doesn’t sound like the funniest idea in theory, Armando Iannucci pulls it out the bag – or rather the мешок – with his black satirical comedy The Death of Stalin.
Written and directed by the Thick of It creator, this star-studded wit-fest follows Stalin’s lackeys – Nikita Krushchev (Steve Buscemi), Vyacheslav Molotov (Michael Palin), Georgy Malenkov (Jeffrey Tambor) and Lavrentiy Beria (Simon Russell Beale) – as they tussle for the role of Soviet leader in the wake of Stalin’s 1953 death.
Featuring an electric cast of British and American icons as well as stand-out performances from Beale as the horrifically brutal Beria and Jason Isaacs, who puts a Northern spin on general Georgy Zhukov, The Death of Stalin is political satire at its finest. – Lauren Morris
Atypical
- 2017
- Drama
- Comedy
Summary:
Sam, an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum, decides it's time to find a girlfriend, a journey that sets Sam's mom on her own life-changing path as her son seeks more independence.
With the fourth – and final – season of the beloved comedy-drama having landed this summer, now is the perfect time to catch up with the Gardner family’s journey so far. Atypical follows Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who decides he’s ready for a romantic relationship – a decision that will take him on a life-changing path that eventually leads to college, moving out and full-blown independence. However, the show follows other characters too, including those closest to Sam. Mum Elsa, dad Doug and sister Casey help the teen on his journey of self-discovery while dealing with their own tumultuous personal lives.
Atypical has been seen as a landmark series for representation, especially from season two onwards when the show incorporated several autistic actors and writers into the production. Always looking for the humour in every situation but also unafraid to switch to more serious and emotional tones, Atypical has evolved into a show that is feel-good, funny, and deeply human. Keir Gilchrist (It Follows) incorporates aspects of the autistic experience that are often overlooked in TV as Sam, while the show pays equal attention to his relationship with those around him – notably his family played by Jennifer Jason-Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music) and Michael Rapaport (Deep Blue Sea). – Daniel Furn
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
- 2019
- Comedy
- Drama
Summary:
In this new sketch show, Tim Robinson and guests spend each segment driving someone to the point of needing -- or desperately wanting -- to leave.
Why watch I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson?:
With Tim Robinson’s absurd sketch show returning to Netflix for a second season, there couldn’t be a better time to immerse yourself in the show’s first outing, which makes for possibly the strangest three hours of television available on the streamer.
From the overactive imagination of Saturday Night Live and Detroiters star Robinson, this six-part skit-fest takes viewers on a rollercoaster of bizarre sketches, ranging from pure silliness to grotesque surrealism. With the likes of Sam Richardson, Vanessa Bayer, Steven Yeun, Will Forte, the late Fred Willard, Cecily Strong and Andy Samberg appearing throughout the series, the memeworthy episodes will leave you wondering what exactly it is you’ve just watched – but in such a good way. – Lauren Morris
Feel Good
- 2020
- Comedy
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Comedy about love and addiction, starring Mae Martin and Lisa Kudrow
After debuting on Channel 4 in 2020, Mae Martin’s brilliant sitcom Feel Good made the shift to Netflix for its second and final season, released in June 2021. Despite the change of channel, the show remains just as charming as before – striking a perfect balance between genuine laugh-out-loud comedy and thoughtful, nuanced exploration of serious themes such as addiction, gender identity and sexual assault.
Martin was nominated for a BAFTA for their performance in the first run and they are superb again this time around, while the always reliable Charlotte Ritchie makes for a perfect foil – and there’s a winning supporting turn from Friends star Lisa Kudrow as Martin’s mother too. Martin made the decision to end the series after two seasons, and while that may be disappointing to fans it could be a wise decision – these 12 episodes make for a near-perfect sitcom. – Patrick Cremona
Bo Burnham: Inside
- Comedy
- Drama
How to watch
- 2021
- Bo Burnham
Why watch Bo Burnham: Inside?:
After making his directorial debut with Eighth Grade and starring in Oscar-winning thriller Promising Young Woman, Bo Burnham is finally back with a brand new comedy special – written, shot, directed and edited by himself in the midst of the pandemic. While it’s been six years since Burnham’s last special Make Happy gave us a raft of quotable, hugely-viral tunes, he hasn’t lost his edge despite his recent success and Inside just proves that.
The COVID-themed special not only crams in a number of catchy ear-worms but captures so many themes of pandemic life, from the joys (and frustrations) of FaceTiming your mum to the last year’s effect on everyone’s mental health. A skilfully written 87 minutes with something to say, Bo Burnham: Inside will make you both laugh out loud and possibly cry throughout this sharp, poignant, brutal and relatable rollercoaster ride through the comedian’s mind. – Lauren Morris
Special
- 2019
- Comedy
- Drama
Summary:
A young gay man with cerebral palsy branches out from his insular existence in hopes of finally going after the life he wants.
Why watch Special?:
With season two of Special now on Netflix, it couldn’t be a better time to check out this sitcom starring and created by comedian Ryan O’Connell. Based on his memoir, I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, the series follows Ryan Hayes (O’Connell), a young gay man with cerebral palsy working as an intern at a website called Eggwoke.
As he heads out into adult life, stepping away from his mother and throwing himself into his career, Ryan initially tells his colleagues that his disability was caused by a car accident, but slowly begins to embrace his cerebral palsy throughout these 15 minute episodes. A funny, enlightening, heart-warming and unfiltered adaptation of O’Connell’s memoir, Special effectively paints Ryan as an intriguing complex character despite the short episode lengths. – Lauren Morris
Call My Agent!
- 2015
- Comedy
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
French serial about the lives and jobs of people working at a talent agency.
Why watch Call My Agent!?:
Call My Agent! (or Dix pour cent in France) is the French comedy everybody’s talking about – a witty, unforgiving satire centred around a talent agency in Paris. Starring Camille Cottin (Killing Eve, Allied) as Andréa, a cut-throat agent with a passion for cinema, the series follows the ASK employees after the death of their boss as they try to keep the agency afloat.
With French stars guest-starring as exaggerated version of themselves, including Line Renaud, Isabelle Huppert, Julien Doré and Monica Bellucci, as well as Alien star Sigourney Weaver, this French sitcom makes you laugh, but also gives you enough drama to keep your interest piqued – from illegitimate children and office romances, to decades-old affairs and surprise pregnancies. With a UK remake on the way, now’s the time to dive into Call My Agent!, a comedy worth reading the subtitles for – Lauren Morris
Fatherhood
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2021
- Paul Weitz
Summary:
A father brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife who died a day after their daughter's birth.
Why watch Fatherhood?:
Kevin Hart plays against type in this new Netflix film, dialling down his over-the-top comedic tendencies in order to give us a rare glimpse of his dramatic chops. Based on the bestselling memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: a Memoir of Loss and Love, this fact-based comedy-drama follows Hart as single father Matt and his struggles to raise his daughter following the sudden death of his wife. As his daughter grows from a screaming toddler to a struggling schoolchild, Matt must balance work and dating with his own grief – and being the very best father he can be.
Surprisingly emotional, Hart shows a previously unseen side to him by giving this true story the dramatic performance and weight it deserves, resulting in more than a few moments that will pull at the heartstrings. Not that Hart entirely neglects his comedy roots however, adding in some literal toilet humour with several expected nappy jokes but also adding some levity to some of the tender father-daughter moments. Melody Hurd (Them), Alfre Woodward (12 Years a Slave), Lil Rey Howery (Get Out) and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It) make up the supporting cast. – Daniel Furn
I Give It a Year
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2013
- Dan Mazer
- 93 mins
Summary:
Comedy starring Rose Byrne and Rafe Spall. After a seven-month courtship Nat and Josh decide to tie the knot. But the couple's close friends have doubts about the longevity of the relationship because of their very different personalities. So as the first anniversary approaches, who will be proved right?
Why watch I Give It a Year?:
A starry cast makes up this British reverse rom-com, which begins rather than ends with the central couple Nat and Josh getting married. However family and friends predict the marriage will only last a year – so never mind happily ever after, will the newlyweds make it to their first anniversary? Attractive alternatives including an ex-girlfriend and a handsome client don’t make things any easier…
I Give It a Year is the directorial debut from Dan Mazer – best known for writing Sacha Baron Cohen hits Borat and Bruno – and his penchant for tough, dry comedy is on full display here in this anti-rom-com that is highly lacking in romance. However, the comedy is very much present poking fun at rom-com cliches, helped by an ensemble cast giving their all. Rose Byrne, Anna Farris and Simon Baker line up to take part in this very British comedy, which also includes homegrown talent such as Rafe Spall, Olivia Colman and a standout Stephen Merchant. – Daniel Furn
Good Boys
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2019
- Gene Stupnitsky
- 89 mins
Summary:
Three lads skip school and embark on an epic journey while carrying stolen drugs. They are hunted by teenage girls, and attempt to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party. Director Gene Stupnitsky's comedy, starring Jacob Tremblay, Keith L Williams and Brady Noon
Why watch Good Boys?:
Tweens get the high-school comedy treatment in this bawdy comedy produced by Seth Rogen. Forget prom – Good Boys sees three sixth-graders preparing for their first kissing party, so embark on a journey to learn more about puckering up. The plan, of course, goes awry, resulting in a series of misadventures involving stolen drugs, broken drones and angry parents en route to the all-important party.
While Good Boys revels undeniably a little too much in profane and gross-out humour, the film is buoyed by a talented young cast and an awful lot of heart. Indeed like recent high school comedies such as Booksmart and Superbad Good Boys acts as a surprisingly thoughtful exploration of early friendship, and although the humour is very modern there’s a clear homage to 1980s coming-of-age films such as Stand by Me and The Goonies. Look out for a cameo from Stephen Merchant, as well as an assured performance from Luca star Jacob Tremblay. – Daniel Furn
Parks and Recreation
- 2009
- Comedy
- Drama
Summary:
"Parks and Recreation" is an American sitcom following Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) as she goes about her job as an over-enthusiastic bureaucrat in the parks and recreation department of a fictional town in Indiana. Her colleagues include health nut Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe), fashion-obsessed Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), her boss Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) and best friend Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones). In 2014, Amy won a Golden Globe in the best actress category. It premiered in the UK on BBC Four in 2013.
Why watch Parks and Recreation?:
It’s been six years since Parks and Recreation aired its very last episode and while fans are still holding out hope for a surprise reunion at some point in the future, at least the whole boxset is now on Netflix for us to binge to our hearts content. Created by mockumentary kings Greg Daniels and Michael Schur (The Office US, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), this NBC sitcom stars SNL’s Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, the Deputy Parks Director within the Parks Department of Pawnee (a fictional town in Indiana).
Responsible for launching the stellar careers of Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Aubrey Plaza (Ingrid Goes West), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), Nick Offerman (The Lego Movie) and Adam Scott (Step Brothers) among others, Parks and Recreation is a seminal sitcom of the 2010s, full of colourful characters, all of whom are hilarious in their own right, and equally filled with lots of heart. Comfort TV at its best. – Lauren Morris
Dead to Me
- 2019
- Drama
- Comedy
Summary:
A series about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.
Why watch Dead to Me?:
Grief counselling doesn’t exactly sound like a barrel of laughs – but this eccentric dark comedy excels in finding humour in the strangest of places. Dead to Me follows sardonic widow Jen (Christina Applegate) as she meets the forever optimistic Judy (Linda Cardellini) at grief counselling, eventually striking up an unlikely close friendship with her despite polar opposite personalities. Queue several sarcastic quips, foul-mouthed insults and bottles of wine as the two women bond over shared loss – which could all be destroyed by a dark secret Judy is hiding…
In lesser hands this could have ended up as an abrasive misery fest, but it the assured performances and electric chemistry between leads Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini that make this a must-watch, with the two switching between gallows humour and genuine heartbreak with ease. It’s no wonder both have been nominated for Emmys for their performances – here’s hoping they’ll get the win next season.
For those who enjoyed WandaVision but are after a darker and more realistic exploration of grief through a comedic lens, then Dead to Me is the show for you. Two seasons are available, with a third and final instalment on the way. – Daniel Furn
The Good Place
- 2016
- Drama
- Sitcom
Summary:
Fantasy comedy, starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson
Why watch The Good Place?:
Much like series lead Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristin Bell), we too spent much of 2020 wondering if we’d ended up in the Bad Place – luckily, however, breezy afterlife sitcom The Good Place is the perfect remedy for tough times. The show sees saleswoman Eleanor ascend to the Good Place, a heaven-esque utopia designed to be the perfect afterlife for righteous people. There’s just one problem – morally corrupt Eleanor is far from righteous, and must hide her past and learn to become a better person if the other residents are to believe this case of mistaken identity.
While the series started as a heavenly fish-out-of-water comedy, several twists along the way have led the show to creative explorations of philosophy, ethics and what it really means to be good. It’s the perfect show for those looking for a deeper message underneath a light, carefree layer of wholesome comedy, a formula that earned the show a whopping 14 Emmy nominations.
Frozen’s Kristin Bell stars as protagonist Eleanor, with William Jackson-Harper (Midsommar) as Chidi Anagonye, the former professor who attempts to teach Eleanor ethics. Former BBC radio presenter Jameela Jamil plays wealthy philanthropist and Eleanor’s eventual friend Tahani Al-Jamil, while Ted Danson turns in a critically praised performance as afterlife “architect” Michael. – Daniel Furn
Bojack Horseman
- 2014
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
Summary:
American adult animated comedy-drama series. Bojack was the legendary TV sitcom horse of the 1990s. Since his heyday, he's struggled through life in a haze of whisky and self-loathing.
Why watch BoJack Horseman?:
The first thing to know about BoJack Horseman is that its lead character is an alcoholic horse voiced by Will Arnett. The second thing to know about BoJack Horseman is that it is absolutely not what you might expect it to be.
BoJack is the washed-up star of ’90s sitcom Horsin’ Around. He now lives a quiet life in his lavish Hollywood Hills home but is planning a comeback with a tell-all autobiography written by ghostwriter Diane. However, he is reckless and difficult to get along with as he battles drug and alcohol addiction.
Though it arguably took a little while to find its feet (or should that be hooves?), the series grew and blossomed and from midway through season one onwards, it became of the best TV shows out there, mocking the emptiness of celebrity and fast fame delivering a truly poignant examination of issues like depression and mental health. Smart, multi-layered, brutal and hilarious, if you’re missing out on BoJack Horseman, you’re just plain missing out. – Morgan Jeffery
Modern Family
- 2009
- Drama
- Sitcom
Summary:
American sitcom created by former "Frasier" writers Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. It follows the families of Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill), his daughter Claire (Julie Bowen) and his son Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). Claire is a housewife and her husband Phil (Ty Burrell) is an estate agent. They have three children, Alex (Ariel Winter), Luke (Nolan Gould) and Haley (Sarah Hyland). Jay is married to Colombian beauty Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and helps raise her son Manny (Rico Rodriguez. Mitchell and his partner Cam (Eric Stonestreet) have an adopted Vietnamese girl they have named Lily (Jaden and Ella Hiller and later Aubrey Anderson-Emmons). The mockumentary style ensures that all the characters try really hard to impress each other but they all invariably fall flat on their faces. "Modern Family" premiered on Sky1 in October 2009.
Why watch Modern Family?:
Jumping on the mockumentary craze of the 2000s, as the name would suggest this long-running comedy shifted the format to a fresh perspective: the diverse family set-ups of 21st-century America. A combination of interview segments of shows like The Office with an updated take on the classic family sitcom, Modern Family is one of the most successful shows in recent memory, running for a whopping 11 seasons and winning 22 Emmy awards.
Modern Family follows three different interrelated family setups: patriarch Jay Mitchell and his new children with younger second wife Gloria, his daughter Claire and her nuclear family with husband Phil, and Jay’s son Mitchell, who has adopted a child with husband Cameron. From there the show delves into the usual family sitcom scenarios, but with its own unique and very current take.
Sofia Vergara has become the breakout star of the show with her fiery portrayal of Gloria, but she’s joined by some fine company. Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell have each won two Emmys for their portrayal of Cameron, Claire and self-proclaimed “cool dad” Phil respectively, while Ed O’Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter round out the talented cast. – Daniel Furn