The Terror UK release date: Arctic horror series cast, trailer, and latest news

Horror anthology series The Terror is coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with season one made available to stream later this year.

Inspired by real-life events and based on the best-selling 2007 novel by Dan Simmons, the first season (which originally aired in 2018) centres on Captain Sir John Franklin’s doomed Royal Navy expedition to the Arctic in 1845, when they set out to discover the Northwest Passage.

Stranded in a frozen wasteland, in the series the two ships HMS Erebus and HMS Terror and their crews are stalked by an unknown monster, known as the “Tuunbaq”.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Terror season one.

The Terror release date

The BBC trailer for The Terror was released in early 2021, suggesting that season one will air later this year on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The Terror plot: What is the series about?

The show is based on a book that was in turn inspired by Captain Sir John Franklin’s real-life lost expedition to the Arctic, which departed from England with two ships and never returned.

All 24 officers and 110 men onboard would eventually perish after the ships were run aground in ice.

Modern-day excavations were able to confirm reports of cannibalism among the dying men.

However, the expedition is still shrouded in mystery, and the series heightens the sense of terror by adding a fictional monster, the “Tuunbaq”, into the mix.

The Terror cast: Who stars in the drama?

Season one features an all-star cast, including: Jared Harris (Chernobyl) as Captain Francis Crozier, the captain of the HMS Terror; Ciarán Hinds as Sir John Franklin; Paul Ready (Motherland) as Dr. Harry Goodsir, Assistant Surgeon on HMS Erebus; and The Crown’s Tobias Menzies as Commander James Fitzjames.

Nive Nielsen also stars as Lady Silence, an Inuit woman whose shaman father is accidentally killed by members of the English crew.

The Terror trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Terror season one here.

