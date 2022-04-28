Why isn’t Grace and Frankie returning for season 8?

Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J Morris, the hit Netflix comedy stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the title characters, two women who became unlikely best friends after their husbands, Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterson), announced they were in love with each other and divorcing them both.

Formidable duo Grace and Frankie first appeared on our screens seven years ago back in 2015 – and it’s been a wild ride since.

The show’s seventh season was split into two, with the first four episodes releasing in August 2021 and the remaining 12 set to premiere on 29th April on Netflix.

However, it’s a bittersweet moment for fans, as the episodes mark the final chapter for Grace and Frankie, which has gained a huge fan base over the years thanks to its realistic and authentic depiction of older women characters.

So why won’t there be a season 8? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why won’t there be a Grace and Frankie season 8?

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in Grace & Frankie Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX

For those viewers who will be sad to see Grace and Frankie come to an end, you’re not the only ones: Kauffman feels the same.

Talking about what it’s like to say goodbye to the characters and to the story, Kauffman exclusively told RadioTimes.com back in March 2021: "It's always sad. It's like – I keep using this child metaphor – it's a little bit like your child is moving away to start a family somewhere else.”

The co-creator of Friends continued: “You know, it's time, it's appropriate, but it's really, really heart-breaking. And mainly because of, you know, breaking up this family.

"And as much as we all really enjoy the work itself, it's also breaking up the family and losing that community. So you know, with whom you spend 12 hours a day with."

Kauffman previously explained that Netflix was the one who ultimately wanted to pull the plug on the show, but said that there were no hard feelings.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times in January 2020, she explained: "It was a combination of things. Netflix isn't doing long-term series anymore. And we are really lucky that we got the seventh season."

She continued: "I think when we started, we imagined seven seasons. But, really, this is the kind of decision that comes from Netflix. But as sad as I am that it’s ending, there’s something that makes sense about it."

Talking to Deadline in April 2022, Kaufman shared further thoughts on the streamer's decision, saying that she doesn’t think the industry is as interested in telling stories about older women anymore.

“I think it would be hard to sell Grace and Frankie right now,” Kauffman explained. “It’s a little scary that there may not be more shows with women at a certain age.”

“Everybody is looking for, what are they calling it? Comedy forward, no sad-coms,” she said. “When we started Grace and Frankie, we were really trying to walk a line between drama and comedy. They don’t want that right now.”

She continued: “Shows have a life span. We felt like we told stories we wanted to tell. I mean, if there were a circumstance where we wanted to end it before Netflix did, then we would’ve had a very large conversation with Jane and Lily.

"But that’s not how it happened. And it’s okay. There’s nothing I regret missing. It’s been everything from talking about dry vaginas to vibrators to how hard it is to get off a toilet. We had an episode with penis balloons. These are things I’m not sure I would’ve been able to do on a broadcast network."

Grace and Frankie actors Fonda and Tomlin released a joint statement following the news that season 7 would the show's final outing back in 2020, writing: "We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace & Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season.

"We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we'll still be around. We've outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet."

Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 29th April 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

