The single-camera comedy will focus on long-time rivals Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) whose husbands suddenly announce they are in love and plan to get married to one another – not the retirement either woman was hoping for. But as their lives are turned upside down and, to their dismay, permanently entwined, they're shocked to find they have each other.

The comedy – co-written by Kauffman with Howard J Morris (Sullivan & Sun) and Paula Weinstein (Too Big to Fail) – is scheduled to premiere on Netflix next year.

"Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are among the funniest and most formidable actresses ever and it's an incredible privilege to give them the opportunity to run riot on Netflix," said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. "The show created for them by Marta and Howard is warm, very funny and anything but wholesome. We can't wait."

