Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 release date: cast, trailer and latest news
"I'd rather take a crazy ride with you than a normal ride with anybody else."
Grace and Frankie first appeared on our screens seven years ago back in 2015 and have come a long way since then.
The hit Netflix comedy has seen the characters become unlikely best friends, after their husbands announced they were in love with each other and leaving them both.
The show's seventh and final season was split into two, with the first four episodes releasing in August 2021 and 12 more coming soon.
Read on for everything you need to know about Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2.
Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 release date
I've got good news and bad news - the good news is the final 12 episodes of Grace and Frankie will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday 29th April 2022.
The bad news is these are the final 12 episodes, meaning no more Grace and Frankie after that!
Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 plot
While we don't yet know the full details of how the the final season of Grace and Frankie will play out, the official synopsis for these final 12 episodes does give us some hints.
It reads: "Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand.
"They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically.
"Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f**k it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started."
Grace and Frankie cast: Who's returning for the final episodes?
With the Netflix sitcom now part-way through its final season, we wouldn't expect too many major new characters to be introduced. However, we are expecting the following main and recurring cast members to return.
- Jane Fonda as Grace Hanson
- Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein
- Martin Sheen as Robert Hanson
- Sam Waterston as Sol Bergstein
- Baron Vaughn as Nwabudike Bergstein
- Ethan Embry as Coyote Bergstein
- Brooklyn Decker as Mallory Hanson
- June Diane Raphael as Brianna Hanson
- Peter Cambor as Barry
- Lindsey Kraft as Allison Giampietro-Smikowitz
- Tim Bagley as Peter
- Peter Gallagher as Nick Skolka
- Christine Woods as Jessica
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 trailer
There is! You can watch the emotional trailer, which sees Grace and Frankie reflecting on their "crazy ride" right now, below.
Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 29th April 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1