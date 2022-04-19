The hit Netflix comedy has seen the characters become unlikely best friends, after their husbands announced they were in love with each other and leaving them both.

Grace and Frankie first appeared on our screens seven years ago back in 2015 and have come a long way since then.

The show's seventh and final season was split into two, with the first four episodes releasing in August 2021 and 12 more coming soon.

Read on for everything you need to know about Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2.

Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 release date

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in Grace and Frankie. Suzanne Tenner/NETFLIX

I've got good news and bad news - the good news is the final 12 episodes of Grace and Frankie will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday 29th April 2022.

The bad news is these are the final 12 episodes, meaning no more Grace and Frankie after that!

Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 plot

While we don't yet know the full details of how the the final season of Grace and Frankie will play out, the official synopsis for these final 12 episodes does give us some hints.

It reads: "Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand.

"They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically.

"Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f**k it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started."

Grace and Frankie cast: Who's returning for the final episodes?

Jane Fonda, Peter Gallagher and Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie. Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX

With the Netflix sitcom now part-way through its final season, we wouldn't expect too many major new characters to be introduced. However, we are expecting the following main and recurring cast members to return.

Jane Fonda as Grace Hanson

Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein

Martin Sheen as Robert Hanson

Sam Waterston as Sol Bergstein

Baron Vaughn as Nwabudike Bergstein

Ethan Embry as Coyote Bergstein

Brooklyn Decker as Mallory Hanson

June Diane Raphael as Brianna Hanson

Peter Cambor as Barry

Lindsey Kraft as Allison Giampietro-Smikowitz

Tim Bagley as Peter

Peter Gallagher as Nick Skolka

Christine Woods as Jessica

Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 trailer

There is! You can watch the emotional trailer, which sees Grace and Frankie reflecting on their "crazy ride" right now, below.