According to a BBC release, the series will include "more shocking discoveries and revelations" and will take viewers across the UK and around the world including Ireland, Taiwan, Jamaica and Latvia as the celebrities search for answers.

"Spanning centuries of history, this series will reveal an extraordinary array of stories from circus antics to embezzlement, a life-changing accident, the Cold War, and stirring tales of triumph against the odds," the release continues.

Who Do You Think You Are? Wall to Wall Media/BBC

Among the highlights picked out from the season are McClure finding out the harrowing story of her great-grandfather’s experience as a Japanese Prisoner of War, Ayling-Ellis unveiling an incident which uncannily mirrors an episode of EastEnders and Chisholm unearthing the story of how her family survived the Great Famine in Ireland.

"This year we have a stellar line up to mark twenty years of the nation’s favourite social history series," said Simon Young, BBC head of history. "Time and again it proves the old adage that truth is stranger than fiction, while helping us all to understand the history of Britain and the world much better, so it’s clear why our audiences have taken this series to their hearts.

"I’m so grateful to all the celebrities who have shared their family histories, and to the incredible production team that pulls it all together.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Colette Flight of Wall to Wall Media, added: “In our twentieth year on air, we’re delighted to be back with more of Britain’s most popular celebrities investigating their family trees.

"As always, we’ve revealed extraordinary stories and moments from history that we’ve never told before, and the celebrities have been moved to tears, laughter, anger and joy learning about their ancestors’ lives.”

The new series of Who Do You Think You Are? will launch on BBC One and iPlayer this summer, with an exact start date to be revealed in due course.

Who Do You Think You Are? airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

