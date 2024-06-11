Vicky McClure and Rose Ayling-Ellis among Who Do You Think You Are? line-up
The line-up for the 20th-anniversary series of the long-running show also includes Paddy McGuinness, Olly Murs and Mel C.
Who Do You Think You Are? has unveiled the line-up for it's upcoming 20th anniversary season – with Vicky McClure and Rose Ayling-Ellis among the celebrities set to learn more about their family trees in the new run.
The other famous faces set to appear in the season are actor and comedian Paddy McGuinness, pop star Olly Murs, former Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), reality TV star Gemma Collins and Olympic gold medalist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.
According to a BBC release, the series will include "more shocking discoveries and revelations" and will take viewers across the UK and around the world including Ireland, Taiwan, Jamaica and Latvia as the celebrities search for answers.
"Spanning centuries of history, this series will reveal an extraordinary array of stories from circus antics to embezzlement, a life-changing accident, the Cold War, and stirring tales of triumph against the odds," the release continues.
Among the highlights picked out from the season are McClure finding out the harrowing story of her great-grandfather’s experience as a Japanese Prisoner of War, Ayling-Ellis unveiling an incident which uncannily mirrors an episode of EastEnders and Chisholm unearthing the story of how her family survived the Great Famine in Ireland.
"This year we have a stellar line up to mark twenty years of the nation’s favourite social history series," said Simon Young, BBC head of history. "Time and again it proves the old adage that truth is stranger than fiction, while helping us all to understand the history of Britain and the world much better, so it’s clear why our audiences have taken this series to their hearts.
"I’m so grateful to all the celebrities who have shared their family histories, and to the incredible production team that pulls it all together.”
Meanwhile, executive producer Colette Flight of Wall to Wall Media, added: “In our twentieth year on air, we’re delighted to be back with more of Britain’s most popular celebrities investigating their family trees.
"As always, we’ve revealed extraordinary stories and moments from history that we’ve never told before, and the celebrities have been moved to tears, laughter, anger and joy learning about their ancestors’ lives.”
The new series of Who Do You Think You Are? will launch on BBC One and iPlayer this summer, with an exact start date to be revealed in due course.
Who Do You Think You Are? airs on BBC One and iPlayer.
