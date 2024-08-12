As per the synopsis, Madfabulous will follow the "outrageous Henry Paget, a flamboyant character, so ahead of his time that he smashes through society's protocols of elitism and gender".

It continues: "Known for his gregarious theatrical expressions, exuberant sense of fashion and lavish social life, Paget spent a multi-million-pound fortune before his untimely death at age 29."

It was announced earlier this year that Callum Scott Howells (It's a Sin) would star as Henry Paget, and Stokes will feature alongside him as Henry's best friend Lily.

Callum Scott Howells. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Stokes previously starred in the first two seasons of Bridgerton as Francesca Bridgerton - however, she exited the series due to scheduling conflicts as she helmed Netflix's Lockwood & Co.

Further casting includes Paul Rhys (Napoleon), Louis Hynes (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Louise Brealey (Such Brave Girls) and Tom Rhys-Harries (The Gentlemen).

"We have an embarrassment of riches in front of and behind the camera on this Madfabulous film," director Celyn Jones said.

"It's wonderful to be telling this story, this way, right here and now. Henry was a true original and deserves this reimagining, revisiting his legend with a disco lens and a punk heart."

Rounding out the cast is Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), Guillaume Gallienne (The Regime), Steve Speirs (Afterlife), Kevin Eldon (Trigger Point), Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth) and Roger Evans (House of Dragon).

