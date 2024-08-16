The ensemble is led by Cailee Spaeny – who is having a pretty incredible 12 months thanks to her star turn in Priscilla, excellent supporting turn in Civil War and casting in the next Knives Out film – while a number of young British stars also have major roles.

Those include Rye Lane and Industry's David Jonsson, Shadow and Bone's Archie Renaux and Back to Black's Spike Fearn – read on to find out who they're playing and where else you might have seen them before.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alien Romulus cast: Meet the stars battling the xenomorphs

You can find the full cast list for the film below – and scroll down for more detailed information about their characters and where you've seen them before.

More like this

Cailee Spaeny as Rain Carradine

David Jonsson as Andy

Archie Renaux as Tyler

Isabela Merced as Kay

Spike Fearn as Bjorn

Aileen Wu as Navarro

Cailee Spaeny plays Rain Carradine

Cailee Spaeny in Alien: Romulus. 20th Century Studios/ YouTube.

Who is Rain Carradine? A 25-year-old who, after her parent’s death, wants to find a better life for herself somewhere far beyond Jackson’s Star, the mining colony where she lives.

What else has Cailee Spaeny been in? Spaeny is one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars – having recently starred in Priscilla and Civil War in addition to joining the cast for the next Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man. Before that she starred in Bad Times at the El Royale, On the Basis of Sex and Vice, as well as the TV shows Mare of Easttown and Devs.

David Jonsson plays Andy

David Jonsson as Andy. 20th Century Studios

Who is Andy? Rain's adopted brother, Andy is a synthetic human created by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. He is understanding, helpful, and protective of his sister.

What else has David Jonsson been in? Jonsson is best known for his roles as Gus in Indstry and Dom in Ryle Lane, while he also had a leading role in last year's BBC One Agatha Christie adaptation Murder is Easy.

Archie Renaux plays Tyler

Archie Renaux as Tyler. 20th Century Studios

Who is Tyler? Rain’s ex-boyfriend who also works in the mines of Jackson’s Star.

What else has Archie Renaux been in? Renaux will be familiar to TV fans for his roles in Gold Digger, Shadow & Bone, and The Jetty, while other film credits include Catherine Called Birdy and Morbius.

Isabela Merced plays Kay

Isabela Merced as Kay. 20th Century Studios

Who is Kay? Tyler’s sister, who is also part of the group that travels to Romulus.

What else has Isabela Merced been in? After breaking out as a teenager playing the lead role in Nickelodeon series 100 Things to Do Before High School, Merced has gone on to star in a series of films including Transformers: The Last Knight, Instant Family, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Rosaline and Madame Web.

Spike Fearn plays Bjorn

Spike Fearn plays Bjorn. 20th Century Studios

Who is Bjorn? Tyler's cousin who also works in the mines.

What else has Spike Fearn been in? Fearn has had small roles in hit films such as The Batman, Aftersun and Back to Black, and he had a main role in the ITVX teen drama Tell Me Everything.

Aileen Wu plays Navarro

Aileen Wu as Navarro 20th Century Studios

Who is Navarro? A tech-savvy young woman who pilots the Corbelan, a utilitarian spaceship. She was taken in by Bjorn’s family on Jackson’s Star and now thinks of Bjorn as a brother.

What else has Aileen Wu been in? This is Wu's first major on-screen credit.

Alien: Romulus is now showing in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.