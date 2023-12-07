We follow her as she has to use her limited memory to try and make a connection between what she has witnessed and her own life.

It's safe to say that this isn't your typical drama, as it blends supernatural elements with a lot of realism.

As well as Jobson leading the cast as Lisa, the line-up also boasts some other familiar faces, including Toby Regbo (A Discovery of Witches), Yaamin Chowdhury (The Lazarus Project) and more.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the Platform 7 cast.

Platform 7 cast: Full list of characters and actors in ITVX drama

Jasmine Jobson as Lisa

Toby Regbo as Matt

Yaamin Chowdhury as Akash

Rhiannon Clements as Izzy

Phil Davis as Edward

Emily Carey as Ella

Reece Ritchie as Richard

Sacha Parkinson as Melissa

Patrick Robinson as Trevor

Natasha Joseph as Evelyn

Cleo Sylvestre stars as Layla

Mark Noble as Inspector Barker

Margaret Clunie as Anthea Cox

Jasmine Jobson plays Lisa

Jasmine Jobson as Lisa in Platform 7. ITVX/Dancing Ledge

Who is Lisa? Lisa finds herself stuck on platform seven at a train station. A ghost who can't remember her former life, when she witnesses a suicide at the station, she starts seeking to uncover what actually happened to her.

Where have I seen Jasmine Jobson before? Jobson is best known for her role as Jaq in Top Boy, a role which earned her a BAFTA nomination. She has also starred in Noughts & Crosses season 2 and has also featured in Surge, Dark Heart and Lie Low.

Toby Regbo plays Matt

Toby Regbo as Matt and Yaamin Chowdhury as Akash in Platform 7. ITV/Dancing Ledge

Who is Matt? Matt is Lisa's boyfriend, who works as a doctor at a hospital – where he first met Lisa.

Where have I seen Toby Regbo before? Regbo is known for his numerous roles in period dramas like The Last Kingdom, Reign and Medici: Masters of Florence, as well as A Discovery of Witches.

Yaamin Chowdhury plays Akash

Yaamin Chowdhury as Akash in Platform 7. ITV/Dancing Ledge

Who is Akash? Akash is a transport police officer who is called to the incident at the station, but soon finds himself wanting to investigate a previous supposed suicide.

Where have I seen Yaamin Chowdhury before? Chowdhury has featured in The Lazarus Project, The Essex Serpent, Ghosts and Wolfe.

Rhiannon Clements plays Izzy

Rhiannon Clements as Izzy in Platform 7. ITV/Dancing Ledge

Who is Izzy? Izzy is Lisa's best friend and has known her for years. So, when Lisa dies, she can't quite get her head around the circumstances around her death.

Where have I seen Rhiannon Clements before? Clements is perhaps best known for her role as Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks, but has also starred in Big Boys, Vera, Maryland and Doctor Who.

Phil Davis plays Edward

Phil Davis as Edward in Platform 7. ITV/Dancing Ledge

Who is Edward? Edward is a man that Lisa meets after he, too, is trapped inside the station following a suicide. Because of this, Lisa is keen to learn more about his life and what led him to platform seven.

Where have I seen Phil Davis before? An actor, director and writer, Davis is known for numerous roles in Silk, Poldark, Whitechapel and Trying, to name a few.

Emily Carey plays Ella

Emily Carey as Queen Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. HBO

Who is Ella? Ella is Edward's daughter and visits the station after her father's death, which leads to Lisa learning more about his life outside of platform seven.

Where have I seen Emily Carey before? Carey is best known for her role as the young Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. Prior to the hit HBO series, Carey starred in Casualty and Get Even.

Reece Ritchie plays Richard

Reece Ritchie as Richard in Platform 7. ITV/Dancing Ledge

Who is Richard? Richard is a former housemate of Toby's, and someone who Lisa met before her death.

Where have I seen Reece Ritchie before? Ritchie has starred in The Lovely Bones, 2014 film Hercules, The Outpost and The Ark.

Sacha Parkinson plays Melissa

Sacha Parkinson as Melissa and Jasmine Jobson as Lisa in Platform 7. ITV/Dancing Ledge

Who is Melissa? Melissa is the manager at the train station that Lisa is stuck in.

Where have I seen Sacha Parkinson before? Parkinson is best known for her role as Sian Powers in Coronation Street but has also starred in My Mad Fat Diary, Mr Selfridge, Safe House and Cold Feet.

Patrick Robinson plays Trevor

Patrick Robinson as Trevor and Natasha Joseph as Evelyn in Platform 7. ITV/Dancing Ledge

Who is Trevor? Trevor is Lisa's father, who is grieving her death, especially as the pair were very close.

Where have I seen Patrick Robinson before? Robinson is best known for his role as Martin 'Ash' Ashford in Casualty, but has also appeared in The Bill, Mount Pleasant, Death in Paradise and The Last Kingdom.

Natasha Joseph plays Evelyn

Who is Evelyn? Evelyn is Lisa's mother, and is struggling to come to terms with her daughter's death.

Where have I seen Natasha Joseph before? Joseph has appeared in Emmerdale, Grace, Sex Education and Doctors.

Platform 7 is available to watch on ITVX from Thursday 7th December. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

