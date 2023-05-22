When her mother is found dead on the Isle of Man, despite not having told any of her family that she would be there, Becca reunites with her sister to identify and repatriate her body.

ITV drama Maryland comes from co-creators Suranne Jones and Anne-Marie O'Connor, with Jones also starring in the series as mum of two Becca.

Becca's sister Rosaline is played by Eve Best, while the cast also includes stars such as Stockard Channing, Hugh Quarshie and Andrew Knott.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Maryland on ITV.

Maryland cast: who stars in the ITV series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Maryland. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Suranne Jones as Becca

Eve Best as Rosaline

Stockard Channing as Cathy

Hugh Quarshie as Pete

Andrew Knott as Jim

Dean Lennox Kelly as Jacob

George Costigan as Richard

Rhiannon Clements as Lauren

Yasmin Davies as Molly

Judy Clifton as Mary

Suranne Jones plays Becca

Suranne Jones as Becca in Maryland ITV

Who is Becca? Becca is Rosaline's sister and daughter to Mary and Richard. She is married with two daughters and leads a busy life as a working mum.

Where have I seen Suranne Jones? Having broken out in Coronation Street, Jones is now best-known for her roles in series such as Scott & Bailey, Doctor Foster, Vigil, Gentleman Jack, Save Me and Doctor Who.

Eve Best plays Rosaline

Eve Best as Rosaline in Maryland ITV

Who is Rosaline? Rosaline is Becca's sister, who has a high-flying career in London. She and Becca have become somewhat estranged over the years, but come back together following the death of their mother.

Where have I seen Eve Best? Best known for her roles in US drama Nurse Jackie, miniseries The Honourable Woman and most recently Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. She has also appeared in Fate: The Winx Saga, Lucky Man and Oscar winning film The King's Speech.

Stockard Channing plays Cathy

Stockard Channing as Cathy in Maryland ITV

Who is Cathy? Cathy is woman living on the Isle of Man who claims to have been friends with Mary.

Where have I seen Stockard Channing? Channing is perhaps best-known for playing Rizzo in Grease, while she has also had major roles in Six Degrees of Separation, The West Wing, Out of Practice and The Good Wife.

Hugh Quarshie plays Pete

Hugh Quarshie as Pete in Maryland ITV

Who is Pete? Pete is the man who finds Mary's body on the Isle of Man, and claims to have known her.

Where have I seen Hugh Quarshie? Quarshie is known for his roles in Holby City, Casualty, Doctor Who, Breeders and Riches. He has also appeared in films including Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Railway Children Return.

Andrew Knott plays Jim

Andrew Knott as Jim in Maryland ITV

Who is Jim? Jim is Becca's husband and father to Lauren and Molly.

Where have I seen Andrew Knott? Knott is known for his roles in Where the Heart Is, Gavin & Stacey, Black Mirror, Casualty, Ackley Bridge, Mammals and The Walk-In.

Dean Lennox Kelly plays Jacob

Dean Lennox Kelly as Jacob in Maryland ITV

Who is Jacob? Jacob is a taxi driver who regularly picks up Becca and Rosaline while they're on the Isle of Man.

Where have I seen Dean Lennox Kelly? Kelly is best-known for his roles in Doctor Who, Shameless, Jamestown, The Walk In and Shadow and Bone, while he has recently been seen in ITV's Tom Jones.

George Costigan plays Richard

George Costigan as Richard in Maryland ITV

Who is Richard? Richard is Becca and Rosaline's father and Mary's husband.

Where have I seen George Costigan? Costigan has appeared in series including So Haunt Me, Doctor Who, The Great Train Robbery, Line of Duty, Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and many others.

Rhiannon Clements plays Lauren

Rhiannon Clements (left) as Lauren with Yasmin Davies as Molly in Maryland ITV

Who is Lauren? Lauren is Becca and Jim's eldest daughter.

Where have I seen Rhiannon Clements? Clements has appeared in Doctor Who and Big Boys, but is best-known for her role as Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks.

Yasmin Davies plays Molly

Yasmin Davies as Molly (right) with Rhiannon Clements as Lauren in Maryland ITV

Who is Molly? Molly is Becca and Jim's youngest daughter.

Where have I seen Yasmin Davies? Davies has previously appeared in an episode of The Tower.

Judy Clifton plays Mary

Judy Clifton as Mary (right) with Stockard Channing as Cathy in Maryland ITV

Who is Mary? Mary is Richard's wife and mother to Becca and Rosaline. Her death leads to Becca and Rosaline's reunion and sparks a mystery as to why she was on the Isle of Man.

Where have I seen Judy Clifton? Clifton has previously appeared in Doctors and Endeavour.

Maryland will debut on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday 22nd May, with the full season then available on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

