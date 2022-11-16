When official news came that the show was returning for a second run, the show's creator and narrator Jack Rooke, whose life the series is loosely based on, said that fans should get ready for "an even more cringe second year at Brent University", with yet more "embarrassing stories" pulled from real life on the way.

Channel 4 comedy Big Boys proved popular with critics and comedy fans alike when it debuted earlier this year, meaning it was only a matter of time until a second season was confirmed.

Now, Rooke has been chosen for this year's BAFTA Breakthrough scheme, which provides a springboard to creatives in film, games and TV, and spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about receiving the recognition - and what fans can expect from Big Boys season 2.

Asked whether there will be any major new characters introduced in season 2 to go alongside the central cast, Rooke said: "You'll have to wait and see! I'm still writing it so at this point I don’t know, there might be a hundred new characters. I’m still sort of exploring it."

However, Rooke did provide one tantalising hint, suggesting that we could expect some famous faces to pop up next year at Brent University.

He said: "I think what I will say is that there has been a lot of love for Big Boys from actors and comedians and people who I've really loved, who I’m desperate to try and find some good cameo roles for.

"I'm not going to say any names but right now I think I've offered like 50 cameo roles to various people who I've met over the summer who really loved it. I will be whittling that down actually for production reasons. But yeah, there'll be some fun things to expect."

Of being chosen for BAFTA Breakthrough, Rooke said: "It's like the loveliest confidence boost. It's a bit like getting a big hug from the sort TV/film industry to be like, 'Well done you' which is really nice.

More like this

"I think I've just had a really lovely summer since Big Boys came out at the very start of it and going into writing season 2 over the last couple of months, it's been really lovely to get a sort of thumbs up."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Other individuals chosen for this year's Breakthrough scheme from the UK include: Alex Thomas, Alyx Jones, Ambika Mod, Chloë Fairweather, Diana Olifirova, Emily Brown, Jamal Green, Joanna Boateng, Leon Harrop, Marley Morrison, Morag Taylor, Nell Barlow, Nicôle Lecky, Paul Sng, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Runyararo Mapfumo, Sophie Cunningham, Theo Williams, Zachary Soares and Luciana Nascimento.

Meanwhile, US Breakthroughs include: Alex Pritz, Amrit Kaur, Brandon Perea, Charlotte Hornsby, Clare Knight, Daphne Qin Wu, Ellie Foumbi, Megan Fox, Melissa Adeyemo, Rebeca Huntt, Robert Ouyang Rusli and So Yun Um.

Big Boys season 2 will air on Channel 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what else is on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.