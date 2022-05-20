The six-part series comes from comedian Jack Rooke, and is set to explore the friendship between two boys from very different ends of the 'spectrum of masculinity'. Jon Pointing, Camille Coduri and Katy Wix all co-star.

New sitcom Big Boys arrives on Channel 4 soon, and it stars Derry Girls' Dylan Llewellyn as university fresher Jack.

Llewellyn said of the series: "I think it's unique, especially as it's an LGBTQ-led show. It deals with real subjects and real things that happen that need to be addressed like mental health in young people.

"It’s about young males, in particular, being comfortable in their masculinity and opening up, dealing with loss, not bottling it up. It's something special and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

When will Big Boys be released?

Dylan Llewellyn as Jack and Jon Pointing as Danny in Big Boys. Channel 4

Big Boys starts on Channel 4 and All 4 at 10pm on 26th May, and will run for six weeks.

The series was shot in 2021, with Dylan Llewellyn explaining that it was a busy year for him.

He said: "I shot Pistol, this Disney Plus series about the Sex Pistols directed by Danny Boyle (which was insane) in the summer. Then I went onto Big Boys and then straight after that I flew to Belfast to shoot the final series of Derry Girls in October.

"So it was literally set to set – which was a bit frustrating, because I missed the Big Boys wrap party. It looked like the most fun I've ever seen. But I’m so glad to be working this much!"

What's Big Boys about?

The official synopsis for the new series says it is "Jack Rooke's silly, sweet comedy about two boys from very different ends of the 'spectrum of masculinity' who become best mates at Brent Uni freshers' week 2013".

The synopsis continues: "Nineteen-year-old Jack is a dweeby, sheltered, closeted boy from Watford, trying to overcome his grief after his dad's passing and figure out what he wants in life. He leaves behind his potty-mouthed mum Peggy, who has persuaded him to take up a scholarship at the local uni so that he can make something of himself and not just be stuck at home, masturbating and knitting blankets to sell on Etsy.

"Meanwhile, 25-year-old Danny is your typical loud-and-proud lads' lad. Hailing from a run-down seaside town, Danny is a few years older than every other fresher, trying to live out a lost adolescence while confronting the demons of his mental health.

"Living in an ex-classroom shed on campus, the boys are thrown together by the enigmatic Jules, the head of the SU who was a student herself a decade ago and has just never left. They soon meet Corinne, a sharp, study-centric Scot who's learning to let her hair down, and Yemi, the savvy fashion kid who, at 19, has already seen it all, done it all and begrudgingly guides this gang of misfits through freshers and beyond.

"And so we follow their first year at Brent Uni as they explore, experiment and try to discover themselves, helping one another along the way."

Who's in the cast for Big Boys?

Camille Coduri as Peggy, Dylan Llewellyn as Jack, Katy Wix as Jules and Jon Pointing as Danny in Big Boys Kevin Baker/Channel 4

Big Boys stars Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) as Jack, while Jon Pointing (Starstruck) plays Danny and Camille Coduri (Doctor Who) plays Jack's mum Peggy.

Meanwhile, Jack Rooke, who created the series based on his award-winning live Edinburgh Fringe shows Good Grief, Happy Hour and Love Letters, acts as the show's narrator. Here's a full list of the cast who have been announced so far:

Dylan Llewellyn - Jack

Jon Pointing - Danny

Camille Coduri - Peggy

Katy Wix - Jules

Izuka Hoyle - Corinne

Olisa Odele - Yemi

Jack Rooke - Narrator

Big Boys trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Big Boys, which gives us our first look at the new series, here.

Big Boys starts Thursday 26th May 2022 on Channel 4 and All 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

