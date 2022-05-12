In the trailer, provided exclusively to RadioTimes.com , we meet 19-year-old Jack (Llewellyn), described in the series synopsis as a "dweeby, sheltered, closeted boy from Watford, trying to overcome his grief after his dad's passing and figure out what he wants in life."

New sitcom Big Boys stars Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and is coming to Channel 4 later this month. Now, we have our first look at the series, thanks to a brand-new trailer.

He takes up a scholarship at the local uni, where he meets the 25-year-old Danny (Jon Pointing), described as a "typical loud-and-proud lads' lad".

You can check out the full trailer here.

The series comes from comedian and writer Jack Rooke, who also narrates the show, and it is based on his award-winning live Edinburgh Fringe shows Good Grief, Happy Hour and Love Letters.

The official synopsis says it is a "silly, sweet comedy about two boys from very different ends of the 'spectrum of masculinity' who become best mates at Brent Uni freshers' week 2013".

Camille Coduri as Peggy in Big Boys. Kevin Baker/Channel 4

The synopsis continues: "Living in an ex-classroom shed on campus, the boys are thrown together by the enigmatic Jules (Katy Wix), the head of the SU who was a student herself a decade ago and has just never left.

"They soon meet Corinne (Izuka Hoyle), a sharp, study-centric Scot who's learning to let her hair down, and Yemi (Olisa Odele), the savvy fashion kid who, at 19, has already seen it all, done it all and begrudgingly guides this gang of misfits through freshers and beyond.

"And so we follow their first year at Brent Uni as they explore, experiment and try to discover themselves, helping one another along the way."

The series also stars Doctor Who's Camille Coduri as Jack's "potty-mouthed" mum Peggy.

Big Boys starts Thursday 26th May 2022 on Channel 4 and All 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

