Big Boys, with Derry Girls' Dylan Llewellyn, renewed for season 2

That means viewers will be able to catch up with Jack (played by Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn) and best pal Danny (Jon Pointing) as they continue to navigate university, sexuality and mental health – with both hilarious and heartwarming results.

If you loved Jack Rooke's Big Boys , you're in luck. Channel 4 has confirmed the comedy, which is based on Rooke's life, will be returning for a second season.

Speaking of the news, creator Rooke said: "The response to Big Boys season 1 has been so phenomenally kind, heartwarming and beyond anything any of us could have hoped for. The fact we got onto Gogglebox is probably the proudest moment of mine and my mum's lives (she got over 100 likes on Facebook for it!).

"And so after a huge spitroast at Harvester, I decided I probably do have some more embarrassing stories about me and my mates to mine for comic material, so get ready for an even more cringe second year at Brent University.”

Camille Coduri as Peggy, Dylan Llewellyn as Jack, Katy Wix as Jules and Jon Pointing as Danny in Big Boys. Kevin Baker/Channel 4

Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added: "I’m so happy to confirm that Big Boys is returning. This is one of my first commissions as Head of Comedy at Channel 4 and it fits squarely into what I think makes the greatest comedy; so much heart blended with so much silliness. Jack is a very special person I can't wait for what’s to come in season two."

A release date for Big Boys season 2 has yet to be confirmed.

