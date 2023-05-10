Speaking at a recent Q&A for the drama, Jones explained how the team put together a storyline so focused on grief, which still managed to feel both real yet not overwhelming or without lighter, humorous moments.

Suranne Jones has both created and stars in brand new ITV drama Maryland , which sees her character Becca reconnecting with sister Rosaline (Eve Best) following their mother's mysterious death.

"I think it's no secret that I've lost both my parents. So obviously, I know grief," Jones said. "And that was a huge part of our conversations, was 'What that is to someone'. It's either going to come or people have experienced it, and I think what this show does is it doesn't deal with it quickly, it deals with it over three episodes.

Suranne Jones as Becca and Eve Best as Rosaline in Maryland. ITV

"And there was a very clear marking of when you [Anne-Marie O'Connor, writer] were setting out what your episodes wanted to be, it's the stages of grief that we stay with. But there's humour in it and it's not an easy ride. It's not a straightforward ride and you don't get a blueprint of how you're going to feel."

She continued: "So I think knowing sickness, knowing illness, knowing grief, knowing death was a huge part of it. And I think we're both really proud of how that turned out."

Alongside Jones and Best, the series also stars Stockard Channing (Grease), George Costigan (Happy Valley), Hugh Quarshie (Riches), Dean Lennox Kelly (Tom Jones) and Andrew Knott (Ackley Bridge), with first-look images being released earlier this month.

Following Maryland viewers will see Jones in Vigil season 2, with filming on the new episodes under way since March 2023.

The new season is set to feature new cast members including Dougray Scott, who in a statement said he was "delighted" to be joining the series and called both Jones and her co-star Rose Leslie "great talents".

Maryland will debut on ITVX with a broadcast later following on ITV1.

