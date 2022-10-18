The Doctor Foster star is set to play down-to-earth mother of two Becca who must reconcile with her high-flying sister Rosaline (Best) when their mother is found dead on an Isle of Man beach.

Suranne Jones is returning to our screens for ITVX 's brand new drama Maryland, alongside House of the Dragon 's Eve Best and Grease's Stockard Channing.

The three-parter will follow the two sisters as they head to the Isle of Man, where they "discover shocking information about their mother and find it impossible to escape the ripple effect of her secrets and lies".

Directed by Line of Duty's Sue Tully, the rest of the cast features Stephen's Hugh Quarshie, Jamestown's Dean Lennox Kelly and Ackley Bridge's Andrew Knott.

Meanwhile, Stockard Channing – best known for playing Veronica Loy in The Good Wife and Betty Rizzo in Grease – stars as Cathy, the larger-than-life friend of Rosaline and Becca's late mother.

Maryland is set to arrive on ITVX in 2023, with the drama filming on location in Ireland.

In a statement, ITV's head of drama Polly Hill described Maryland – Anne-Marie O'Connor's first UK drama commission – as a "beautifully moving story of two sisters".

"It’s a story developed by Suranne Jones and Anne-Marie, and it has been wonderful working with them and Monumental [Television], to bring this story to screen."

She added: "It has a wonderful cast led by Suranne Jones and Eve Best and we are delighted that Sue Tully is directing. It promises to be a wonderful family drama for ITVX."

ITVX is set to replace ITV Hub later this year, with the platform becoming a free streaming service featuring more than 9,000 hours of content for viewers to enjoy without a subscription fee.

ITV previously revealed that at least one flagship show would launch on ITVX per week, such as Russell T Davies's Nolly, Litvinenko starring David Tennant, and Maryland.

