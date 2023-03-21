The first season, which launched in August 2021, saw Jones take on the role of DCI Amy Silva, who was tasked with uncovering the cause of a suspicious death on board the titular nuclear-powered vessel. DS Kirsten Longacre (Leslie) was also involved in investigating the death – but on land.

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are set to return for the second season of BBC drama Vigil , while Dougray Scott and Romola Garai are among nine new cast members joining the show.

Season 2 will present the leads with a very different mission as they're tasked with entering the hostile ranks of the British Air Force and uncovering the cause of multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Garai (Becoming Elizabeth, The Hour) and Scott (Crime, Enigma) will take on major roles in season 2, as will Amir El-Masry (SAS Rogue Heroes, Limbo), David Elliot (The Liberator, Bulletproof), Chris Jenks (Sex Education, Karen Pirie), Tommy Sim’aan (The Midwich Cuckoos, Doctors), Oscar Salem (House of the Dragon, Des), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses) and newcomer Hiba Medina.

Shooting on season 2 is set to kick off in Scotland and Morocco in the spring.

Romola Garai said: "It’s a huge privilege to be welcomed in as a part of Vigil series 2 and to be playing such a layered, complex character. I can only hope to do justice to the shows continued fascinating, challenging and thrilling storytelling."

Romola Garai. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Dougray Scott added: "I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Vigil series 2 - the first was so highly regarded and widely watched, and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with Tom Edge and Andy De Emmony. Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are great talents and I’m excited to be working with them."

Meanwhile, Suranne Jones said she was "thrilled" to be returning to the drama. "We have brilliant new scripts and some amazing additions to the cast. Buckle up. It’s quite a ride"

Read more:

Her co-star, Rose Leslie, praised creator and writer Tom Edge for creating "another gripping case" in the upcoming season, and echoed Jones's comment that she is "delighted" to be back.

Edge said of the new season: "I’m delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning to reprise their roles as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre, and am grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to take them on a thrilling new adventure. World Productions have built a fantastic reputation for twisting, turning thrillers and this one corkscrews with the best of them."

More like this

Vigil season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.