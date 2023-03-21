The actor – who plays DS Aiden Healy in the show – took to Instagram on Monday (20th March) to announce the news while thanking co-star Brenda Blethyn, who portrays Vera Stanhope.

Kenny Doughty has announced he is leaving ITV drama Vera after eight years.

He wrote: "After 8 years & 35 Vera films I’ve made the difficult decision of handing over DS Healy’s badge. I can confirm I am leaving Vera."

He continued: "I want to thank everyone who’s made this amazing time so joyous, ITV, Silverprint, all the brilliant cast and crew BUT of course my buddy & inspiration Brenda Blethyn. The perfect leading star who I owe so much to.

"I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter & have been a rock for me over the years. I can’t thank you enough. Precious times."

Turning his attention towards fans, he then added: "And finally the Vera fans: without you and your support I would never have made so many films. You really are the best fans in the world. Thank you so much for your loyalty & love for the show. X."

Doughty joined Vera in 2015 as Vera’s new sidekick DS Aiden Healy, replacing DS Joe Ashworth (David Leon) and soon became a fan favourite.

Doughty’s character played a key role in Vera’s recent run, which wrapped up on ITV1 at the end of February.

The cast of Vera.

The actor then sparked speculation among fans that he had quit after sharing a selection of photos of him on the Vera set and writing alongside in a caption: "Thank you for the memories."

ITV has not confirmed if there’s any plans for season 13 yet, but Brenda Blethyn recently sparked concern amongst fans when she revealed the toll filming Vera 300 miles away from home has on her, admitting she’s unsure whether she can "do it anymore".

She told the Mirror: "When we finish filming, I always say, 'I really don't think I can do this anymore.'

"Filming usually means six months away from home – and in 2022 it was the best part of 10 months. But then I have a rest, get my appetite back and change my mind."

