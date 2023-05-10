Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com , Wilson opened up about this topical storyline and how the team behind the show tried to highlight the topic from a medical, rather than political, perspective.

The latest season of Grey's Anatomy has seen Chandra Wilson's character Dr Miranda Bailey focusing on providing vital healthcare for women including abortions, with reproductive rights also coming into focus through Dr Addison Montgomery's story.

She said: "It's always been the responsibility of Grey’s Anatomy not to tell the politics of the thing, but to talk about the medicine, and that's where Bailey was coming from: the medicine. And seeing that there's a gap here, that big old chasm, as a matter of fact, that's showing up in women's healthcare, women's reproductive healthcare in particular.‌

Chandra Wilson in Grey's Anatomy. ABC/Raymond Liu

"Especially as a result of the pandemic, with people getting burned out and people stepping away and need to go take a mental break for five years because of what they've all been through. But in the meantime we have women here that need healthcare that need to be seen, and in Bailey's clinic it's not just abortion. It's women's healthcare across the board."

Wilson continued: "We felt like it was our responsibility to tell the story from that medical point of view, because sometimes people get lost in the politics, and they don't think about that.

Read more:

"They don't think about, you know, what women could possibly be losing healthcare because someone wants to pursue a political interest."

With Grey's Anatomy having recently been officially renewed for a 20th season, Owen Hunt star Kevin McKidd recently reassured fans via RadioTimes.com that he won't be leaving the series anytime soon.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He said: "I would love to do more limited series like [Six Four]. I love playing my character on Grey’s, I love what it’s done for my life and it’s like a family. Truly.

"We’ve been there so long, we’ve seen people have babies, get married, have sad things happen in their lives, kids' graduations, it’s been so long now. It’s like my extended family so I’m not going anywhere any time soon from that show."

Additional reporting by Lewis Knight

Grey's Anatomy seasons 1 to 19 are available to stream on Disney Plus now – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Season 18 is also available on Sky and NOW with new episodes airing on Sky Witness in the UK.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.