Although it was anticipated, it's now official that the events of Grey Sloan Memorial hospital will continue on into season 20.

Grey's Anatomy fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the popular long-running medical drama has now been renewed for its 20th season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC has now ordered a 20th season of Grey's Anatomy and has also named Meg Marinis as showrunner for the 2023-24 season, taking over from Krista Vernoff.

Marinis has written more than 25 episodes of the show and has been part of the Grey's Anatomy team since season 3, working her way up from the role of writer’s production assistant.

This new 19th season has seen many changes, not least the departure of lead actress Ellen Pompeo as a series regular, who remains the show's narrator and executive producer.

A new batch of medical interns were also introduced to the series, with five new series regulars in the form of Alexis Floyd as Dr Simon Griffin, Niko Terho as Dr Lucas Adams, Midori Francis as Dr Mika Yasuda, Adelaide Kane as Dr Jules Millin, and Harry Shum Jr. as Dr Daniel "Blue" Kwan.

But one person who won't be returning for season 20 is Kelly McCreary, who steps away from her role as Dr Maggie Pierce in season 19's fourteenth episode.

Announcing the news, she said: "After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honour to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy.

"Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds."

As for who will be starring, returning or joining the cast for season 20, that's all yet to be confirmed. But we do know that the longest-running primetime medical drama in American network TV history will continue to pack a punch.

