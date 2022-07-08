Gentleman Jack cancelled by HBO – BBC "in discussions" about future

The Suranne Jones period drama is a co-production between the BBC and HBO, with the US network confirming to Deadline that it will not be moving forward with a third season.

Gentleman Jack has been cancelled by its US broadcaster HBO – but there may still be hope for the show's future.

However, the BBC has since stated that it is "in discussions" with Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright about "what's next".

A spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "We are tremendously proud of Gentleman Jack, a show which has made a huge cultural impact, and we are in discussions with Sally about what’s next."

Jones, who stars as the titular real-life figure Anne Lister, reacted the news that HBO had axed the series on Instagram, taking a moment to "reflect on our beautiful journey making this show".

Ann Walker (SOPHIE RUNDLE) and Anne Lister (SURANNE JONES) Lookout Point/HBO,Aimee Spinks

Sharing a video of the season 2 bloopers on Instagram, Jones wrote that while Gentleman Jack's cancellation was "sad news", the show "has brought so many together".

"I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has," she continued. "It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had... but it was always worth it to see the response it got."

She added that the show has led to Anne Lister being commemorated with a statue and a blue plaque, while the University of York recently named a college after the influential figure.

Jones ended the post by thanking Wainwright for bringing "this amazing story and passion" and the rest of the cast and crew, as well as her co-star Sophie Rundle, who she called "a true friend and a total star".

The historical drama follows landowner Lister as she restores her uncle's estate in 1832 Halifax and begins a relationship with local Ann Walker (Rundle).

Gentleman Jack first aired on BBC One and HBO in 2019, with season 1 being nominated for two BAFTAs.

Gentleman Jack seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage or check out our TV Guide to find out what is on television this week.

