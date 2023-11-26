The final scene of the thriller left one pretty major cliffhanger in the air as to who killed Sully (Kane Robinson), with viewers having nothing more than a hooded figure walking off into the distance to fuel their theories.

Fans of the show have been divided as to who could've pulled the surprise trigger, with theories online ranging from Jaq (Jasmine Jobson) to Dianna (Michelle Asante), Kieron's sick mother.

Well, speaking to The Guardian about her upcoming role in ITVX thriller Platform 7, Jobson responded to rumours about her character's involvement in the talked-about murder of Sully.

When asked whether Jaq killed Sully, Jobson said: “I can’t tell you that. I have no idea. Everybody’s asking. I’m hearing so many conspiracy theories. I like hearing everything, but I’ve no idea.”

Speaking about her time on the hit series, Jobson said: "When I heard I got the job, I was washing my hair, and I remember flinging shampoo all over my bathroom, screaming my head off. A lot of throwing stuff about, yeah!”

On filming her final scene of the series, she also revealed that it was "such a beautiful moment”. As for whether that final moment was just after she committed a certain murder, fans will just have to leave that burning cliffhanger for now.

We do know that some people do know the identity of the killer, though, with Top Boy director William Stefan Smith previously revealing that their first version of the scene saw the killer's identity revealed.

He admitted: "The idea of not showing the killer, for me, was [that] it could be anyone because Sully is a person that has so many enemies."

Jasmine Jobson in Platform 7. ITV

For now, Jobson will be next seen on our screens in Platform 7, which has been adapted from Louise Doughty's novel of the same name.

Doughty is known for BBC One drama Crossfire so it's safe to say that Platform 7 is set to be another twisty, unguessable thriller.

In it, Jobson takes on a decidedly different role to her hard-nosed character of Jaq in Top Boy and leads the cast as Lisa, a woman who witnesses a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station.

Jobson is joined by a cast that includes Toby Regbo (A Discovery of Witches) who will play Matt, Yaamin Chowdhury (The Lazarus Project) as Akash, Phil Davis (Trying) as Edward, as well as Reece Ritchie (The Outpost) who will also star in the series.

On the announcement of the new series, Jobson previously said: “I’m super excited to be taking the lead in this amazing psychological thriller, based on Louise Doughty’s phenomenal best-selling novel.

"I’m also thrilled that I get to show audiences a completely different side to what I can do on screen with this character.”

Platform 7 will premiere on ITVX on Thursday 7th December.

