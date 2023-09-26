The final scene of the fourth and final season of the hit series ended on a shocking note for viewers, who followed Sully back to the safety of his car, to only then be shot in the head through the window by a mystery hooded figure.

The ending has garnered a very mixed reaction from fans, but one thing everyone can agree on is the fact it's definitely kept us all guessing. Because the person who pulled the trigger was never revealed, fans have been left to speculate whether it could have been anyone from Jaq (Jasmine Jobson) to some even saying it could have been Dianna (Michelle Asante), Kieron's sick mother.

While fans have been assured that the open ending was done to capture the fact that Sully had accumulated many enemies over the years, Top Boy director William Stefan Smith has now revealed that an alternate ending for the series was actually filmed.

So, the identity of Sully's killer is just out there? Well, it seems that way.

Kane Robinson as Sully in Top Boy season 5. Ali Painter/Netflix

Talking to Still Watching Netflix, Smith revealed: "The first way we shot the ending, we revealed the killer. That's what was on the page. But then we had one more take and I was like 'let's do one where we don't see the killer'.

"We put that in the cut, gave it to Netflix [and] the execs, Ashley [Walters] and Kane saw it and I think everyone agreed it was just stronger. The idea of not showing the killer, for me, was [that] it could be anyone because Sully is a person that has so many enemies."

He added: "The idea that one of these enemies came and shot him, for me, demonstrates what life can be like on the roads. I can understand some people want to know who killed Sully, but I won't be the one to tell you."

Although the series ended on quite the cliffhanger, it seems as though that's the end of Top Boy forever, as the series has come to an unlikely end, leaving fans wanting more.

According to Ashley Walters, Netflix was apparently keen to continue beyond season 5, but he wasn't convinced enough by the idea to keep it going indefinitely, saying: "We don't think it's the right thing to do. It may have gone on too long anyway."

Top Boy season 6 is available to watch on Netflix now.

